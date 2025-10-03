WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Praise as a Sacrifice

Praise offered in seasons of comfort comes naturally, but praise given in the midst of pain is described in Scripture as a sacrifice (Hebrews 13:15). The writer of Hebrews reminds believers that praise is an offering to God, a continual acknowledgment of His name. In painful seasons, praise costs something; it requires faith that God is still worthy even when circumstances are heavy. Such praise rises like incense before Him, precious and powerful in its authenticity.

Throughout Scripture, we see examples of sacrificial praise. David praised God while pursued by enemies, writing psalms that declared God’s faithfulness despite his fears. Habakkuk, though surrounded by famine and despair, confessed: “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation” (Habakkuk 3:18). These examples show that sacrificial praise is rooted not in circumstances but in the unchanging nature of God. The Popular New Testament Commentary puts it this way: “Praise, continuous praise, is the fitting recognition of an abiding Saviour and an unending salvation.”

When believers praise God in pain, their faith is strengthened. Blogger Mark Cole writes, “The pain doesn’t disappear, but the perspective changes. God is still holy. God is still reigning. And God is still worthy of praise—even in the darkest hour.” Sacrificial praise shifts focus from the burden to the One who carries it. It proclaims that He is greater than sorrow and worthy of worship regardless of outcome. Such praise is not a denial of reality, but an acknowledgment of a higher reality – that God reigns, even in suffering.

Offering God the sacrifice of praise in painful times glorifies Him and brings peace to the heart. Cole continues: “Praise lifts our eyes. It reminds us that no matter what we face, God hasn’t stepped off His throne. Our worship pulls us out of despair and anchors us in His sovereignty.” Praise as a sacrifice is an act of trust that His goodness is greater than our grief, and that His promises stand firm even when life does not.