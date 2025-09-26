WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Praise that Confounds the Enemy

Pain has the power to either silence or amplify praise. Paul and Silas, beaten and imprisoned, chose the latter. Their midnight worship (Acts 16:25) was not born out of comfort but of conviction. They praised not because they were free but because God was worthy, regardless of their chains. This kind of praise confounds the enemy and bears witness to the watching world that hope is alive even in the darkest places.

Praising God in pain is an act of defiance against despair. It declares that suffering does not have the final word and that God’s goodness is unshaken by present trials. The psalmist often called his own soul to praise even while in distress: “Why are you cast down, O my soul? … Hope in God; for I shall again praise Him” (Psalm 42:5). Christian singer Matt Redman states, “We can always find a reason to praise. Situations change for better and for worse, but God’s worth never changes.” Praise lifts the heart from sorrow to trust, realigning it with heaven’s perspective.

When believers praise in the midst of pain, they experience God’s presence in a profound way. Scripture tells us that God inhabits the praises of His people (Psalm 22:3). Praise becomes the very place where pain is transformed into peace. Like Paul and Silas, who witnessed a miraculous deliverance, the believer who praises through pain often sees God work in ways beyond expectation. Bible scholar Albert Barnes notes, “The Christian has the sources of his happiness within him. External circumstances cannot destroy his peace and joy. In a dungeon, he may find as real happiness as on a throne.”

Thus, praising in pain is both a weapon and a witness. Barnes writes, “The enemies of Christians cannot destroy their peace. They may incarcerate the body, but they cannot bind the spirit. They may exclude from earthly comforts, but they cannot shut them out from the presence and sustaining grace of God.” Praise silences fear, strengthens faith, and points others to the source of unshakable hope. It is a choice that magnifies God’s glory and brings light into the darkest night. No matter the circumstances, choose to praise God and in so doing, confound the enemy.