In a world filled with competing priorities, distractions, worries, and endless pursuits, Jesus gives us a clear command: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33, KJV). This verse serves as a guiding principle for believers, reminding us to prioritize God above all else. When we do, He promises to take care of our needs. To seek God’s kingdom first means making Him our highest priority. It is more than just attending church or reading the Bible occasionally—it involves a daily commitment to live under God’s rule, pursue His righteousness, and align our hearts with His will. Jesus spoke these words in the context of teaching about worry. He assured His listeners that God knows their needs—food, clothing, and shelter—and that they should not be anxious about them. Instead of being consumed by material concerns, Jesus calls us to focus on what truly matters: His kingdom and righteousness.

Seeking God’s righteousness means desiring to live according to His standards rather than the world’s. It involves 1) pursuing a Christ-centered life by allowing Jesus to shape our thoughts, words, and actions; 2) obeying God’s commands by living according to His Word, not out of obligation but out of love for Him; 3) developing godly character by striving for honesty, humility, patience, and love in our daily interactions; and 4) growing spiritually through spending time in prayer, studying Scripture, and worshiping God with sincerity. When we prioritize righteousness, we experience the peace and joy that come from walking in obedience to God.

The latter part of Matthew 6:33 contains a powerful promise: “. . . and all these things shall be added unto you.” This does not mean that following God will make us wealthy or free from struggles. Rather, it assures us that He will provide for our needs. When we trust Him, we find security in His faithfulness. Consider how God cares for the birds of the air and the flowers of the field (Matthew 6:26-30). If He provides for them, how much more will He care for His children? Worry fades when we truly believe that God is in control and will meet our needs at the right time. How can we put this verse into practice in our daily lives? 1) Prioritize God in every decision. Before making choices, ask, “Does this align with God’s will?” 2) Invest in spiritual growth. Set aside time for prayer, Bible study, and fellowship with other believers. 3) Trust God’s timing. Instead of worrying about the future, rest in His promises. 4) Serve others. Seeking God’s kingdom means loving and helping those around us.

Jesus’ words recorded in Matthew 6:33 are an invitation to trust God fully. Yes, that is much easier said than done. Trusting God can be difficult, and we are often tempted to take things into our own hands. Truth be known, some of us have done that far more times than we would care to admit. However, when we seek His kingdom and righteousness first, He takes care of our needs. That is the divine promise from Him who cannot lie (Numbers 23:19). Life’s worries lose their grip when we shift our focus to Him. Let this verse be a daily reminder to you and me to put God first in all things. As we do, we will experience the abundant life He has promised.