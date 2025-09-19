WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: The Choice of Praise

The command to rejoice always may seem impossible, especially in seasons of hardship. Yet Paul, writing from prison, exhorts believers to rejoice in the Lord continually (Philippians 4:4). This reveals that joy is not dependent on favourable circumstances but on the unchanging reality of God Himself. Pain may persist, but praise is still possible because the source of joy is not the situation but the Savior. To rejoice in the Lord is to anchor hope in His character rather than in temporal outcomes. In his Notes on the Bible, Bible scholar Albert Barnes writes, on this verse, “It is the privilege of Christians to do this, not at certain periods and at distant intervals, but at all times they may rejoice that there is a God and Saviour; they may rejoice in the character, law, and government of God – in His promises, and in communion with Him.”

Scripture repeatedly calls God’s people to lift their voices in praise amid trials. In Acts 16:25, Paul and Silas sang hymns while bound in chains, demonstrating that praise is not silenced by suffering. Similarly, Habakkuk resolved to rejoice in the Lord even if the fig tree did not blossom and the fields bore no food (Habakkuk 3:17–18). These examples remind us that praise is a deliberate choice, not a spontaneous reaction to comfort. It is an act of faith that proclaims God’s goodness regardless of external loss.

This kind of praise is transformative. It shifts the focus from earthly pain to heavenly perspective. It guards the heart from bitterness and opens it to peace that surpasses understanding (Philippians 4:7). When believers choose to praise in hardship, they declare that their trust is not in fleeting circumstances but in the eternal Lord. Praise in pain becomes a testimony both to the world and to the believer’s own heart that God remains worthy.

Therefore, to rejoice always is to live in continual recognition of God’s presence and promises. It does not ignore sorrow but transcends it by anchoring joy in the Lord. Such praise testifies to the reality of His kingdom and strengthens the soul in perseverance. In every circumstance, the choice of praise proclaims that Christ is enough, and that in Him, even in pain, joy remains.