WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: The Fruit of Transformation

A truly transformed life is not measured by outward appearances but by inward fruit. In Galatians 5:22-23, we see a picture of what the Holy Spirit produces in the life of a believer: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. These are not personality traits or goals to strive for; they are the supernatural evidence that God is at work within us.

The fruit of the Spirit is the opposite of the works of the flesh, which include envy, strife, and selfishness (Galatians 5:19-21). We do not bear spiritual fruit by trying harder; we bear it by abiding in Christ (John 15:4–5). The more we walk with Him, surrender to Him, and allow His Spirit to shape our responses, the more this fruit will grow naturally in our lives. According to Bible scholar Adam Clarke, “Both flesh, the sinful dispositions of the human heart, and spirit, the changed or purified state of the soul, by the grace and Spirit of God, are represented by the apostle as trees, one yielding good the other bad fruit; the productions of each being according to the nature of the tree, as the tree is according to the nature of the seed from which it sprung.”

Each aspect of the fruit of the Spirit reflects Christ’s character. Love for the unlovable. Joy that endures hardship. Peace amid storms. Patience when tested. Kindness to the undeserving. Goodness that stands firm in a broken world. Faithfulness in every season. Gentleness in a harsh world. Self-control when temptation strikes. These traits are not signs of perfection but of God’s presence. In verse 16, the apostle encouraged believers: “This I say, ‘Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh'” (KJV). Scholar John Darby observes, “It is not by putting oneself under the law that one has power against sin. It is the Spirit . . . who is the Christian’s strength.”

Ask the Holy Spirit to show you which area He wants to grow in you. Do not be discouraged if progress feels slow. Fruit takes time to ripen, and the fruit of transformation will take time to manifest, but God is faithful to complete what He started (Philippians 1:6). Stay rooted in His Word, remain in close fellowship with Him, and watch your life become a display of His transforming grace.