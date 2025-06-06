WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: The Power of Surrender

Surrender is not a word we typically celebrate. In the world’s view, to surrender is to lose—to give up power, to yield control. But in the kingdom of God, surrender is the starting point of transformation. Romans 12:1 challenges us to present our bodies as a “living sacrifice”—not just our thoughts or emotions, but our whole selves. This act is not merely symbolic; it is a daily decision to lay down our desires, habits, and plans in exchange for God’s perfect will.

Paul does not command us to surrender out of guilt, fear, or duty. He appeals to us “by the mercies of God.” In other words, when we consider all that God has done —His forgiveness, His patience, His grace—surrender becomes the only fitting response. It is not a burden; it is what Paul refers to as our “reasonable service.” Christ gave everything for us. Offering our lives back to Him is not extreme; it is appropriate. In the words of the hymn writer, “Love so amazing, so divine / Demands my soul, my life, my all.”

To live as a “living sacrifice” means we are not just making a one-time commitment. It is an ongoing lifestyle of surrender (Luke 9:23; 1 Cor. 15:31b). Every day, we climb onto the altar again, choosing God’s will over our own. We surrender our pride in moments of conflict. We surrender our comfort in moments of service. We surrender our plans when God redirects our path (Proverbs 3:5-6). And in each moment of surrender, we find greater freedom, joy, and clarity in Christ.

Surrender does not weaken us; rather, it strengthens us. It opens the door for God’s power to work in and through us. It positions us to receive His wisdom, His peace, and His direction. When we stop trying to control everything, we begin to trust the One who controls it all. And in doing so, we are transformed; not by striving harder, but by yielding deeper. Surrender is not giving up. It is giving in to the One who gave everything for us as we sing with upraised arms, “All to thee, my blessed Savior, I surrender all.”