WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - The Soul's Anchor: The Unchanging Word - Jamaicans.com

So many things in life are temporary. Even physical life itself is temporary. In other words, no matter how good, pleasurable, and fulfilling, there is no permanence. The prophet Isaiah captures this well when he declares, “All flesh is grass, and all its beauty is like the flower of the field. The grass withers, the flower fades when the breath of the Lord blows on it; surely the people are grass” (Isaiah 40:6-7, ESV). James, in his letter “to the twelve tribes scattered abroad,” (James 1:1) poses the question “For what is your life?” and supplies the answer, “It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away” (James 4:14). Fleeting. Temporary.

The realization of temporariness can leave us feeling anxious. It is no wonder some people try to cram so much into their day and life because everything lasts only a season. We want to get as much done while whatever that will eventually be gone is still there. We are in control but not really in control; we try to prolong the inevitable but ultimately to no avail. Eventually, the grass withers, the flower fades, the vapour vanishes away.

Yet amidst all that is temporary, there is one thing that we are told is always permanent. Something that will always be there. Something that can be relied on. Isaiah did not paint a gloomy picture and stopped there but continued, “The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever” (Isaiah 40:8). History tells us our existence is transient. Nations that were once powerful are no longer powerful; kings and rulers that once ruled are reposed in their tombs, and economies that once dominated have gone bust. However, amidst the shifting sands of time is an oasis of blessed comfort – God’s Word is unchanging!

For the child of God, this is great news. As Walt Lampi observes, “This permanence brings comfort and security to those who trust in Him and His Word, which promises salvation in His Son. The covenant God has made with His children is unshakable for God, who cannot lie, has both made a promise and confirmed it by an oath (Hebrews 6:13-18). The unchanging promise of God and His Word is the source of our hope for eternal life. A living hope such as this provides a sure and steadfast anchor for the soul in this turbulent world.” An anchor is something that serves to hold an object firmly. It is no wonder when the storms of life come, the Word of God is what we often turn to. No matter the situation, it can be trusted to provide comfort, encouragement, and so much more; it keeps us steady and secure. Are you trusting it? When life happens, who or what are you anchored to?