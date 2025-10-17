WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: The Strength of Stillness

Stillness is not weakness; it is strength under control. Psalm 46 is written amid chaos—nations rage, kingdoms fall, and the earth trembles. Yet in the middle of turmoil, God speaks with calm authority: “Be still, and know that I am God” (v. 10). This command is not an invitation to passivity but a call to spiritual composure. God is not asking His people to do nothing. He is instructing them to cease striving, to stop fighting battles that belong to Him. True stillness is not found in silence alone but in surrender, a quiet confidence rooted in knowing who God is.

When God says, “Be still,” He is addressing both the noise around us and the unrest within us. We often fill our prayers with anxious words and our days with frantic activity, as though control could create peace. But peace does not come from our plans; it flows from His presence. The Hebrew phrase translated “be still” carries the sense of “let go” or “release your grip.” It is the moment when faith loosens its hold on fear and clings instead to God’s unshakable sovereignty. To “know” that He is God is not merely intellectual; it is experiential. It is to trust that even when the world spins out of control, the throne of heaven does not move. God is still seated there.

The strength of stillness lies in what it reveals. When we stop striving, we begin to see God clearly. Anxiety blurs our vision, but stillness sharpens it. We discover that God is not absent in the quiet, but He is magnified there. In stillness, His promises echo louder than our problems, and His power outlasts our panic. The psalmist reminds us that God will be exalted among the nations and in all the earth. His victory is not a matter of if but when. Stillness, therefore, becomes an act of worship, declaring trust in His timing and triumph even before it is seen.

To be still before God is to rest in His rule and relinquish the illusion of control. It takes more faith to wait than to work, and more courage to rest than to rush. The world says, “Do something,” but God says, “Be still, and know.” In those quiet moments of surrender, strength is renewed, peace is restored, and perspective is regained. Stillness is not the absence of movement but rather the presence of divine assurance. And when the soul learns to be still, it stands unshaken, knowing that God is exalted, faithful, and fully in control. “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth” (Psalm 46:10, KJV).