WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Transformed to Serve

God never transforms us just for our own benefit. He changes us so we can be a blessing to others. We are transformed to serve. In 1 Peter 4:10, we read, “As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God” (KJV). Here we are reminded that each of us has received a gift from God, and we are to use it to serve others faithfully. Or, as Bible scholar Joseph Benson puts it, “Employ that gift for the common good [as good stewards] of the talents wherewith His free love has entrusted you.” Transformation is not the end goal; serving with the heart of Christ is. We are called to steward His grace by pouring it out in love, action, and compassion.

Your story, your testimony, and your unique personality are part of God’s design for ministry. Serving is not about titles or stages; it is about availability and love. Whether it is helping a friend, volunteering at church, or simply encouraging someone in need, service reflects the heart of Jesus. He said, “I am among you as the one who serves” (see Luke 22:24-27, ESV). In his commentary on these verses, Bible scholar Albert Barnes writes, “Christ here takes occasion to explain the nature of His kingdom. He assures them that it is established on different principles from those of the world; that His subjects were not to expect titles, and power, and offices of pomp in His kingdom. He that would be most advanced in “His” kingdom would be he that was most humble.” When we serve, we walk in His footsteps (John 13:12-17, KJV).

Because we are transformed to serve, transformation without action becomes stagnation. American pastor John Hagee states, “The measure of a man’s greatness is not the number of servants he has, but the number of people he serves.” As we grow in Christ, we should not keep it to ourselves. Let others experience the grace, truth, and hope we have received. Sometimes, our small acts of service will make an eternal difference. Jesus washed feet, fed the hungry, healed the broken, and listened to the hurting. You and I can do the same, in our own way, through the strength He gives.

As we conclude this 12-week transformative journey, remember that your transformation is ongoing, and your calling is active. Ask God to show you where and how to serve. Let your renewed mind, softened heart, and Christ-shaped life be a vessel for His glory. The world needs what God has placed in you.