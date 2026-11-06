WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: When God Doesn’t Fix It

Have you ever prayed earnestly for God to change something, only to discover that nothing changed? Perhaps it was a health concern, a troubled relationship, a financial burden, or a situation that seemed beyond your ability to manage. You prayed, believed, and waited, yet the problem remained. In moments like these, we may find ourselves wondering, “Lord, why haven’t You fixed this?” We know God is able, but sometimes we struggle to understand why He does not intervene as we expect. What do you do when God doesn’t fix it?

The apostle Paul understood this struggle. He described a “thorn in the flesh” that caused him considerable distress (2 Corinthians 12:7). Although Scripture does not identify the thorn, we know Paul pleaded with God three times for its removal (v. 8). God’s answer was not the deliverance Paul requested, but something he needed to understand: “My grace is sufficient for thee” (v. 9). God did not remove the thorn, but He promised Paul sufficient grace to endure it. Sometimes God’s answer is not to change our circumstances but to sustain us within them.

This does not mean that God is indifferent to our suffering. Rather, His purposes sometimes extend beyond our immediate desire for relief. Paul discovered that his weakness became an opportunity to experience Christ’s sustaining power. He could therefore declare, “For when I am weak, then am I strong” (2 Corinthians 12:10). The strength was not his own; it came from Christ. God’s grace enabled him to continue despite what remained unresolved.

Perhaps you are carrying a burden you desperately want God to remove. Continue praying, but remember that His faithfulness is not measured solely by whether the situation changes. Sometimes the greatest testimony is not that God removed the thorn, but that His grace sustained us while it remained.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, when you do not change what troubles me, help me trust your wisdom and rest in your sufficient grace. Strengthen me in weakness and teach me to recognize your presence even when my circumstances remain unchanged. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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