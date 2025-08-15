WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Worship When it Hurts

Worship is easy when life is smooth. But what happens when prayers go unanswered, doors slam shut, or the diagnosis is not good? Times when our faith, which once felt unshakable, begins to tremble under the weight of what we fear will come next? It is difficult to worship when it hurts, but this is where deep worship begins, not in comfort, but in conflict.

Rick Warren writes, “The deepest level of worship is praising God in spite of pain, thanking God during a trial, trusting him when tempted, surrendering while suffering, and loving him when he seems distant.” This is not theoretical but deeply personal. Praising in pain means saying, “God, You are good,” even when life does not feel good (Job 1:21); thanking during trials means finding gratitude even when the blessings seem buried (1 Thessalonians 5:18); trusting when tempted means choosing God over what is easy or immediately satisfying (1 Corinthians 10:13); surrendering while suffering means laying down your will and saying, “Your will be done” (Luke 22:42); and loving Him when He feels distant means holding on even when He feels silent (Psalm 13:1-6).

In Habakkuk 3:17-18 we read, “Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls: yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation” (KJV). The Message Bible puts verse 18 this way: “I’m singing joyful praise to God. I’m turning cartwheels of joy to my Savior God.” In his commentary on these verses, Bible scholar Joseph Benson paraphrases Habakkuk as saying, “Though all outward means of support should fail, yet will I still have a firm confidence in the power, goodness, and faithfulness of God, that He will preserve me, and supply me with all things necessary; and therefore, amidst the most threatening appearances of affairs, I shall still preserve inward peace and serenity of mind, as trusting in Him in whom is everlasting strength (Isaiah 26:3-4).”

How do we worship when it hurts? Though faced with desolation and despair and the loss of all things, Habakkuk’s response was worship: “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord” (v. 18a). That “yet” is the turning point; it is where worship wins over worry. How was he able to say that? He continues, “The LORD God is my strength, and He will make my feet like hinds’ feet, and He will make me to walk upon mine high places” (v. 19). What is your “yet” statement? Write it down (e.g., “I am struggling financially, yet I will rejoice in the Lord”), then praise God aloud, even if your heart feels heavy. Use these words if necessary: “Lord, teach me to worship not just with lifted hands, but with a surrendered heart. In my pain, help me praise You. In my trial, help me thank You. In my temptation, help me trust You. In my suffering, help me surrender. And when You feel distant, help me love You still. Amen.”