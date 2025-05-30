In this heartwarming episode of Married to a Jamaican, host Xavier Murphy sits down with Baptista Dos Santos, who is from Cape Verde, and his Jamaican wife Jacqueline, for a lively conversation about love, culture, and what it’s really like navigating an intercultural marriage.

The couple, who have been together for over 30 years, share the story of how they met as students in the U.S.—a casual encounter at a college party that blossomed into a lifelong partnership. With humour and honesty, they reflect on the early days of their relationship and the little things that drew them to each other.

More in Common Than You’d Expect

From the outside, Cape Verde and Jamaica might seem worlds apart, but as Baptista and Jacqueline explain, the similarities are surprisingly strong. Both cultures are rooted in close family ties, rich food traditions, and vibrant music. Reggae was already popular in Cape Verde when Baptista was growing up, and he jokes that Jamaican patties have since become a daily staple in his life.

Jacqueline, for her part, has embraced Cape Verdean dishes like Cachupa and Modje (Modje de São Nicolau), and she fondly recalls cultural events where older and younger generations gather to dance and celebrate together—something she found refreshing and beautiful.

The Joys and Laughs of Cultural Differences

Of course, no intercultural relationship is without its funny moments. Baptista recalls being utterly confused by phrases like “soon come,” expecting Jacqueline to appear any minute—only to realise she might not turn up until hours later. Jacqueline admits it took time to get used to Baptista’s passionate tone when he speaks Creole, initially mistaking it for anger.

Still, both agree that communication has been the key to making their relationship work. Understanding, asking questions, and learning each other’s cultural cues helped them avoid unnecessary misunderstandings and grow stronger as a couple.

Exploring Each Other’s Worlds

The couple also talks about their travel experiences, including visits to each other’s home countries. Jacqueline visited Cape Verde twice: first in 1999 when the country was still developing, and again years later when she saw how much it had changed. Baptista finally visited Jamaica after 20 years of marriage, where he explored cultural sites, enjoyed the food, and even stopped by the roadside to pick up fallen mangoes, a moment that clearly brought him joy.

Final Thoughts and Advice

Their advice to other couples navigating cultural differences? Be curious, be open, and communicate. “Get to know each other’s culture deeply,” Jacqueline says, while Baptista adds, “Don’t assume—ask what something means and give each other space to explain.”

This episode is a joyful reminder that love can bridge any cultural divide—with a little humour, plenty of patience, and an appetite for both patties and Cachupa.

