What Travel Advisory? Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie Spotted At Calabash Festival In Treasure Beach, Jamaica

The 2023 Calabash International Literary Festival, which was held on May 25 through 28, 2023, represented its first staging since 2018 as it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its return was marked by the attendance of many local fans and visitors from around the world, including American actor Angelina Jolie, who was accompanied by her daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

Dub Poet Mutabaruka and Actress Angelina Jolie at Calabash Literary Festival in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, Jamaica https://t.co/XnolWbmIGH pic.twitter.com/X4hP1KR6OO — Mutabaruka (@Mutabaruka_Ja) May 29, 2023

Star of Blockbuster Films

Angelina Jolie is known for her roles in big Hollywood blockbuster movies like “Maleficent,” “Changeling,” and “Tomb Raider.” She is also well known for adopting several children from around the world, and for her dedicated philanthropy and volunteering with the United Nations on issues like domestic violence, education, hunger, and other matters that affect the lives of women and children.

Caught On Film

Attendees at the Calabash Festival spotted the film star and those who traveled with her over the three days it was held in Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth. Fans shared videos and photos on Twitter as Jolie posed with Mutabaruka, the Jamaican dub poet and radio personality. Jolie’s daughters were seen at an event party watching the dancing. It was also reported that daughter Shiloh was celebrating her 17th birthday.

Fans React to Jolie’s presence on social media

Jamaicans posted to social media how Jolie acted like a “normal person” during her visit to the festival and did not call attention to herself with a large entourage, designer fashions, or other attention-grabbing gimmicks. Fans also noted that her presence was a good promotion for both the Calabash Festival and Jamaica overall.

About the Calabash Literary Festival

The Calabash International Literary Festival was founded in Jamaica in 2001 by Justine Henzell, Colin Channer who resigned in 2010, and Kwame Dawes. The founders wanted the event to be a literary festival that was rooted in Jamaica but reached out into the wider world. The mission of the Calabash International Literary Festival Trust is to transform literary arts in the Caribbean by producing workshops, seminars, and performances, and to become the festival of choice for the world’s most talented authors. It is now acknowledged as “a world-class literary festival.” World-famous authors featured in 2023 included Kwame Dawes, Padma Lakshmi, Kei Miller, Andrew Motion, Joyce Carol Oates, and Olive Senior, among many others.

