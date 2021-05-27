Whiskey Pineapple Chicken

This chicken will have you in a state of bliss and excitement at the same time, offering sweetness, rich molasses flavors, and a subtle note of heat. Ensure that you marinade the chicken according to the recipe the night before so the seasonings permeate throughout the meat and allows for tenderness.

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 20-25 minutes

You will need:

2 ea 6 oz boneless chicken breasts (butterflied or not) I prefer butterflied for presentation

For the marinade:

2 tsp garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, paprika, coriander

1 tsp allspice, brown sugar, dried habanero powder, salt & pepper, dry mustard

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 cups pineapple juice

Procedure:



Clean your chicken breasts thoroughly, pat dry, place in a clean mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients then mix in the coconut oil. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight

For the glaze:

2 cups yes 2 cups Jack Daniels Whiskey

2 cups pineapple juice

1 cup raw honey

Juice of 2 limes

Pinch of salt

Grilling:

Ensure your grill is at or above 325 degrees F and the racks are clean Place the chicken breasts on the grill skin side or presentation side down first at 10 o’clock for 3-5 minutes then turn the chicken to 2 o’clock for 3-5 minutes for perfect grill marks. Then flip the chicken and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. You can either glaze the chicken on the grill and cook until an internal temperature of 165 degrees or remove chicken from the grill and glaze then place in the oven until 165 degrees. Present the chicken with the grill marks showing, drizzle the remaining glaze on top, garnish with fresh cilantro!