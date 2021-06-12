Why Jamaican Castor Oil is Best for Curls

There are a number of oils that are added to haircare products to moisturize and strengthen. One of the most overlooked oil is Jamaican black castor oil, especially for hair that’s curly, kinky or forms tight curls. It’s been used since the 17th century in Jamaica and is one of the reasons stylish Jamaican women have such beautiful hair.

Castor oil hydrates and provides a sound foundation for hair growth. Castor oil is also beneficial for those that struggle with dry, flaky and itchy scalp. The oil stimulates circulation to the scalp and is appropriate for all hair types and textures. The oil strengthens strands to aid in the prevention of breakage.

The oil has proven so advantageous that it’s now being used in haircare products for multiple ethnic groups. Jamaican black castor oil is far more efficacious than the clear castor oil that’s typically found at pharmacies. Its benefits are backed by scientific research. The oil is also used in formulas to address thinning hair, bald spots and alopecia.

Jamaican black castor oil is an organic ingredient that doesn’t contain sulfates and other types of additives. Made from the seeds of the castor plant, unlike ordinary castor oil, Jamaican black castor oil seeds undergo a roasting process before they’re pressed. The process creates a type of ash that gives Jamaican black castor oil its distinctive dark color and a “burnt” odor, while aiding in retaining more of its natural properties.

The benefits of castor oil in beauty routines have been known and utilized for more than 4,000 years. The castor plant is a native of Eastern Africa and its arrival in Jamaica was due to the slave trade. The oil makes an excellent treatment for the entire hair strand and especially for the ends to seal in moisture. It’s typically applied twice a week for optimal results.

