Worthy Park Estate Win Gold Medals at The Spirits Business Rum & Cachaça Masters 2023

Multi-award-winning Worthy Park Estate, a Jamaican-owned and operated second-largest producer of fine rums, was awarded five Gold medals in The Spirits Business Rum & Cachaça Masters 2023 in the United Kingdom in February.

Launched in 2008, The Global Spirits Masters rates and rewards excellence in spirits production, giving brands key differentiation in a crowded market. Judging is divided into 21 competitions to ensure specialist judges give each spirit category the utmost attention. In addition, the Global Spirits Masters is unique in its exclusive use of entirely independent expert judges, including journalists, retail buyers, bartenders and educators.

Rum-Bar Overproof Rum was awarded Gold in the White Overproof category

Rum-Bar Gold was awarded Gold in the Gold Rum Premium category

Worthy Park Select was awarded Gold in the Super Premium category

Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve was awarded Gold in the Gold Rum Ultra Premium category

Worthy Park Rum Cream was awarded Gold in the Rum Liqueurs category

“We are delighted to receive to be recognised for the quality and excellence”, said Worthy Park’s Commercial Manager, Alex Kong. “It is a great honour and a testament to the commitment of our distillery in prioritizing innovation to create outstanding Jamaican rum .”

Worthy Park’s portfolio of rums is available in select retailers and bars in over 30 countries across the world including, UK and Europe.