Would You Pay 1.5 Million Dollars to See Chris Brown Perform in Jamaica?

That’s the burning question on everyone’s minds as the announcement of the ticket prices for his ‘Under The Influence’ concert at the National Stadium in Kingston on 27 August has stirred astonishment among scores of Jamaicans.

Ticket Prices

A graphic listing the concert ticket prices was shared online on Friday and it caused quite a stir. Fans can either purchase tickets at the early bird or pre-sold prices, which may indicate that no tickets will be sold at the event. The lofty pre-sold ticket price of Jamaican $1.5 million (US $10,000) grants access to the sky view suite, the most fans could expect to pay see Chris Brown perform live in Jamaica. The show also offers cabana suites at $750,000 (US $5,000). Yet, it is the jaw-dropping Jamaican $1.5 million price tag that has captured the attention of Jamaicans on Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok. Ticket sales for the concert will commence on 18 July with early bird tickets ranging from Jamaican $6, 750 (US $45) for Bleachers to the staggering $1.5 million (US $10, 000) for the Sky View suite.

Party Loans

One Jamaican micro-financing company, E-Loan Microfinancing announced loans of $1.5 million with a four-year repayment term for fans who want to attend the concert. The company gained attention in 2022 when it announced loans for the Burna Boy concert. It’s suite of party loan packages for 2023 also include loans to attend Reggae Sumfest and Dream Weekend.

Concert Line Up

Dancehall artists Dexta Daps, Teejay, and Ding Dong and Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston will grace the stage at the concert. This will be Chris Brown’s first time performing since 2010 when he performed at Reggae Sumfest. The concert is part of the BZR WKND (Bizarre Weekend) to be held in Kingston from 25 August – 27 August.

Photo – ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM