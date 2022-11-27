Your Marriage Needs Three Others To Survive

I always heard of these three growing up but never understood the power of having all three of them in my life until I reached manhood. Even as a a man proposing to Michelle twenty two years ago, I barely realized the greatness of having these three others as a must in our marriage.

Many husbands propose and hear YES and feel like that’s it, the marriage is now sealed and solid and the wives experience Heaven on Earth upon saying YES. But then life hits like a ton of bricks and all hell breaks loose causing deep hurts, despair, anxiety, money loss, separation, even leading to divorce. “If only I was aware of these three to help us” they say.

Your marriage can be great and you can have such peace even when the kitchen gets hot. They say “if you cannot stand the heat then get out of the kitchen.” Some even follow through and get out of the marriage prematurely. These Three will tell you the opposite and help you through to overcome this lie called DIVORCE. It is ugly and hated by the creator of marriage. This is why He is willing to help you and your wife along the marriage journey. All you have to do is allow Him. He along with His Two others make for a POWERFUL, HOLY TRINITY. The Three In One is the only real help that will get you and your spouse to become one. Here they are and how they can help you and yours:

THE HEAVENLY FATHER

Marriage cannot work well without the help of God. Any husband and wife who have accepted His son, Jesus have access to Him at any time. It is reality that a house will not stand up to a hurricane if not built to standards to withstand the heavy winds from the hurricane. Just the same, it is reality that a marriage will crumble easily if not built on the instructions from the one who created it, God. Make use of the privilege by asking God for help in your marriage through prayer. He wants to and is waiting for you to ask. You will see great changes for the better when you surrender to seeking God and even greater when both husband and wife do this. Michelle and I are living testimonies of this truth.

THE SON OF THE HEAVENLY FATHER

This man gave up his carpentry career to die for you and your spouse. He really loves you both and only wants to see you both be like him in your marriage. A marriage in the IMAGE OF JESUS cannot help but experience LOVE, PEACE, JOY AND HARMONY. When Michelle and I were in a valley in our marriage, felt like we could not go on, felt lost and hopeless day after day, not speaking with each other for hours upon hours and going to bed not knowing what would happen the next day, IT WAS ONLY JESUS that we had to turn to. Jesus, the son of God went to bat for us. Knowing Jesus is knowing how to overcome all our trials and pain. A close relationship with Jesus at that time was the only hope we had. He was the one who showed us that turning off the television for a year to spend time with Him and each other would carry us to today to even be writing this and other articles to encourage you and your spouse. The reality is you can get out of that crazy cycle you are in right now by doing what Michelle and I decided to do. Maybe not turning off the television but whatever will pull you closer to Jesus as a married couple. Do it and watch the great change happen in your marriage relationship.

THE HOLY SPIRIT OF GOD

Sometimes I hear it said, “I FEEL IN MY SPIRIT TO DO THIS OR THAT.” Every human being has the ability to sense something, whether good or bad. The great thing is The Spirit Of God never leads to do bad. Yes, God’s Spirit is a leader of your life, but only when you follow that leading. When you get that good nudge as a husband or wife that says, “DO NOT SAY THAT BAD THING TO YOUR SPOUSE” or “DO NOT LEAVE THE HOUSE IN ANGER” it is the Holy Spirit of God speaking to you. As a boy I used to hear of ghosts. I was afraid thinking about seeing a ghost. But I have come to know this Holy Ghost who is so tender and loving and only wants to guide me every step of the way in my marriage journey with Michelle. You can experience it too. Whenever Michelle and I will have arguments, and yes you will have arguments and fights at times, The Holy Spirit of God guides my speech, thoughts and actions. The one thing I know for sure is whenever I follow the leading of God’s Spirit in those situations in my marriage, there is this peace in the middle of the even our bad times that I cannot explain. Here is the reality: YOU NEED LOVE AND RESPECT more than ever whenever things are feeling like hell is breaking loose in your marriage. LOVE AND RESPECT are the antidote to overcoming HATE AND DISRESPECT. You will have a hard time showing LOVE AND RESPECT without following the leading of God’s Holy Spirit. Get close to God and experience His Holy Spirit’s guidance throughout your whole marriage relationship. You will never regret doing this.

Michelle and I continue to pray as God leads us to reach marriages for His Kingdom. You can do it. Allow these THREE to be a part of your marriage. It is of utmost importance and you will never regret it. Huddle up and live.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife Michelle are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim’s third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE is soon to be released. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

Photos – Deposit Photos