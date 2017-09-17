On this day in Jamaican history: Father Richard Ho Lung

On this day in Jamaican history: On September 17, 1939, Father Richard Ho Lung, founder of the Kingston-based Missionaries of the Poor, a Roman Catholic monastic order, was born Richmond, St Mary, Jamaica. He was born to Chinese parents from Hong Kong, who came over to Jamaica as immigrants.

He was educated by the Franciscan sisters in Kingston and then by the Jesuits at St George’s College. After completing his studies at St. George’s, on August 15, 1959, he joined the Society of Jesus, the most respected of religious orders and certainly the most intellectually acclaimed in the Roman Catholic Church. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 4, 1971 and diligently studied, earning Master’s degrees in Philosophy, English Literature and Theology, along with a Licentiate in Theology and a Doctorate in Humanities. He taught at St. George’s College, at the University of the West Indies and at Boston College in the US

Information and Photo Source: Missionaries of the Poor