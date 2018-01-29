Milwaukee Newspaper Features Local Jamaican Restaurant, Pepper Pot Catering

The local Jamaican restaurant, Pepper Pot Catering, was featured in an article in the Shepherd Express, a popular alternative news source in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Pepper Pot consistently receives excellent reviews from diners who describe it as “Jamaican heaven.” Particularly popular are the jerk chicken, rice and peas ( red beans) with curry, and the side order of chicken, beef, or vegetable patty. The jerk chicken egg rolls provide an inventive take on the traditional cuisine. Diners appreciate the generous portions too. Pepper Pot Catering has also been lauded for its Jamaican dishes prepared with “heart and soul.” A recent online review of Pepper Pot Catering stated, “When you eat this food you know you’re experiencing recipes likely passed along and perfected through the family.“ The customer service, generous portions, and the ability of diners to watch as the food is prepared were also praised by customers in their reviews, which also cited the freshness of the ingredients used. The Shepherd Express, an alternative news source that covers Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s arts & entertainment, culture and dining, has more than 300,000 readers and is considered the city’s most popular and dependable cultural guide. It began at the University of Wisconsin campus and expanded to Riverwest, Downtown, and now to Milwaukee’s vibrant Third Ward.