10 Breathtaking Natural Wonders of Jamaica You Should Know

4 hours ago
by Glen Benjamin
10 Natural Wonders of Jamaica - YS Falls in Jamaica

Jamaica is a lush, beautiful island nation that sees more than 4 million travelers every year for business and recreational purposes. It has picturesque views, a diversity of landscapes, and something new to explore everywhere you look. Unlike the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World, visitors to Jamaica will find natural wonders that require no intervention on the part of humans.

The following 10 natural wonders of Jamaica are candy for the eyes and balm for the spirit.

Glistening Waters

The Glistening Waters Luminous Lagoon – Photo by Jeniburt

 

One of the most amazing sights in Jamaica is the phosphorescent waters located in Falmouth. People that jump into Glistening Waters will come out glowing in the dark, too. The water’s glow is due to the bioluminescence of microscopic living animals.

Blue Mountains

The mist-covered Blue Mountains are 12 miles wide, 28 miles high, and reach elevations of over 7,000 ft. to provide a unique view of both the north and south coasts. Those that hike the heights will find a wide range of flora and fauna, from lichens and mosses to primeval shrubs, tree ferns, and massive bamboos.

Green Grotto Caves

Green Grotto Caves – Photo by omsaunh

 

The caves received their name due to the green algae that covers the walls. Located between Discovery Bay and Runaway Bay, the caves were home to the first settlers, a hiding space for Spanish troops, and a refuge to slaves escaping oppressors. The inner cave leads to a crystal clear underground lake. Interesting geological formations and abundant wildlife – including bats – makes the caves a unique experience.

Dunn’s River and Falls

Waterfalls Dunns River Jamaica Rappa Rasta tours

Waterfalls Dunns River Jamaica Rappa Rasta tours

Hiking to the top of the famous Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios is a unique experience akin to climbing a giant set of stairs. Visitors can also take the stairs. Small lagoons are interspersed along the way. Holding historical and cultural significance, the falls is located in the middle of the rain forest and form a natural cascade in terraces.

Negril 7-Mile Beach

Seven Mile Negril Beach

Seven Mile Negril Beach – Photo by pink_burterfly

Negril Beach is the island’s longest stretch of beach and it’s internationally known for its sand that resembles powdered sugar. There are plenty of bars and restaurants where beach-goers can find refreshment, along with water sports for those looking for excitement.

Negril Cliffs

Cliff Diving at Rick's Cafe in Negril, Jamaica - Photo by nika_hakuna_matata

Cliff Diving at Rick’s Cafe in Negril, Jamaica – Photo by nika_hakuna_matata

 

The cliffs ascend from the ocean floor and have the distinction of being used as the backdrop for the 1965 James Bond film “Thunderball.” They gradually rise to about 30-40 feet high, continue for six miles along the ocean, then sharply drop back to ocean level.

Blue Hole Mineral Spring

Jamaica Blue Hole Mineral Spring Negril

Jamaica Blue Hole Mineral Spring Negril – Photo by Xavier Murphy

Located in Negril, the blue hole is a mineral spring that people can climb into or dive into. When the water is disturbed and stirred, it bubbles. Nearby trees are 60 feet above the water level and there’s also a large inner cavern where visitors can swim.

Martha Brae River

River rafting on the Martha Brae Steph_liveitloveit

River rafting on the Martha Brae by Steph_liveitloveit

Rafting down the Martha Brae River on a bamboo raft reveals the rainforest at the river level. Guides regale visitors with the history of Jamaica and about local flora and fauna. Those that arrive at the right time may see the Jamaican Bamboo plant in bloom, an event that happens once every 33 years.

YS Falls

10 Natural Wonders of Jamaica - YS Falls in Jamaica

10 Natural Wonders of Jamaica – YS Falls in Jamaica

An impressive pool fed by underground springs and seven waterfalls waits. Visitors can take a canopy ride to experience the view from above.

Marine Park

Marine Park Montego Bay

Marine Park Montego Bay

For diving and snorkeling enthusiasts, Marine Park Montego Bay is alive with an ecosystem featuring colorful tropical fish and coral reefs.

