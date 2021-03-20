10 Things to Know about, Fraser McConnell, Jamaica’s First Ever Race Car Rallycross Champion

Jamaica’s first rallycross champion, Fraser McConnell, is making headlines wherever he goes. He’s driven in the ARX2, RX2, International Series, Rally X Nordic, and made history by becoming the first Jamaican Rallycross champion. In 2017, McConnell received the FIA Americas Award as the top driver in Jamaica. He also made history when he finished second overall in the Rallycross Nordic series in Denmark in the Supercar class.

In 2019, McConnell won the Americas Rallycross ARX2 Championship and was the RX2 double podium finisher. He was vice-champion of the RallyX Nordic in 2020. McConnell has won the hearts of his countrymen and the respect of the world’s top drivers. Much has been written about the world-class champion, but the following are some things fans may not know.

1. He was born in Bog Walk, Jamaica, in 1998.

2. McConnell displayed a love of speed at the age of two.

3. He began his racing career in motocross, karting and rallying at the age of eight and was named the Jamaican Driver of the Year twice.

4. The motorsports professional played squash in school and was on the AISK football team.

5. His hero as a teen was Jari-Matti Latvala.

6. At the age of 16, he won the B 39 race at the Dover Race Track against drivers that were older and more experienced.

7. The champion discovered rallycross in 2017 on YouTube.

8. He drives for Dirtfish Motorsports.

9. The Jamaican company Sandals Resorts is a sponsor.

10. McConnell and his racing coach, Ishmael Moodie, established Yaad Man Racing in his native Jamaica – an affordable version of Folkracing, one of Europe’s most beloved racing disciplines and a grass roots racing format that was the forerunner of Rallycross. Yaad Man Racing will feature sprint-style auto racing.

