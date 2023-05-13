10 Ways You Should Use Aloe Vera Leaves

The leaves of the aloe vera plant have a wealth of uses and is a common ingredient in many over-the-counter products from creams, gels and ointments to dietary supplements. There are multiple ways to use the fresh leaves and the older the plant, the stronger concentration of its natural properties.

The leaves can be utilized as a juice, gel or applied directly to the skin. It has natural antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Use sparingly as it can result in an allergic reaction in some people. Those with certain medical conditions shouldn’t use it and aloe vera can interact adversely with some medications.

1.Burns, Wounds, Irritations

The juice from the aloe plant can be applied directly to skin irritations, insect bites, and minor burns and wounds to alleviate pain and accelerate the healing process.

2.Oral Health

It also alleviates the pain of canker sores, hastens healing, and addresses the plaque associated with gum disease when used as a toothpaste or mouth rinse.

3.Anal Fissures

Individuals with anal fissures can benefit from the soothing and healing balm that aloe vera gel provides.

4.Moisturizer

Aloe vera contains antioxidants and is an excellent moisturizer that aids in combatting the signs of aging. It removes makeup. It moisturizes and heals dry, cracked skin on feet.

5.Exfoliation

It’s equally applicable as an exfoliate. The gel can be mixed with oatmeal and brown sugar to moisturize while removing dead skin.

6.Eczema and Psoriasis

The ability to reduce inflammation makes it applicable for easing a variety of skin conditions that includes eczema and psoriasis.

7.Shampoo or Hair Mask

Used in either manner, it nourishes hair and helps keep the scalp clear of dead skin and styling product debris.

8.Acne

Individuals can use it as a facial cleanser for acne. It’s a good alternative for those that want a natural solution for clearer skin.

9.Shaving Cream

Aloe vera has a slick texture that’s a natural alternative to expensive shaving creams. It can be used alone or combined with ingredients such as vitamin E or vitamin C.

10.Recipes

Aloe juice or an aloe gel can be added to a variety of foods, smoothies and beverages. Use it sparingly as consuming large amounts can result in abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Photo – Deposit Photos