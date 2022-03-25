Soursop is a member of the family of fruits known as custard apples. Soursop is often called pawpaw, but shouldn’t be confused with its cousin known as pawpaw that managed to adapt and survive in northern climates. Jamaican soursop is green, has white flesh, can weigh up to 10 pounds, and the skin is covered in blunt spines.

Visually, it’s been described as resembling a pine cone, with the flavor likened to a cross between a pineapple and a mango. Seeds are extremely toxic. Individuals that do eat soursop should limit their intake to ½ a cup a few days per week as it’s highly potent.

Soursop is used within the perfume industry, and is popular for use in milkshakes, smoothies and a variety of chilled beverages. Practitioners of folk medicine and homeopathic methods have used it for centuries as a sedative and to address maladies ranging from parasitic infections and fever to inflammation.

The following are 12 benefits of soursop.

1. Soursop is used within the food industry for making candy, ice cream, jams and jellies, and yogurt, along with syrups, frozen and alcoholic beverages and canning purposes.

2. The fruit is rich in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals that cause the signs of aging.

3. For those that want to boost their immune system, the fruit is rich in vitamin C.

4. Soursop contains considerable fiber that makes people feel fuller longer for weight loss concerns and promotes digestive health.

5. The potassium in soursop aids the body in ridding excess sodium that can lead to high blood pressure and heart disease.

6. Soursop contains 12 essential vitamins and trace minerals the body requires to function properly.

7. One soursop contains 413 calories, 105 carbohydrates, 85 grams of sugar, 6 grams of protein, 2 grams of fat, and 21 grams of fiber.

8. Soursop contains natural analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. It’s beneficial for addressing gingivitis, yeast infections, pain, and to accelerate wound healing.

9. It was once used to determine color parameters in camera film.

10. Soursop is high in magnesium and calcium for maintaining healthy bones.

11. It contains riboflavin and vitamin C to assist in good vision and protects against night blindness and macular degeneration.

12. Soursop leaves and seeds are a component in modern compounds for treating head lice, bedbugs and other insects.

Photo – Deposit Photo