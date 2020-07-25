12 Reasons to Eat Stinking Toe

Stinking toe is a common fruit that can be found in Jamaica and the Caribbean. It gets its name due to its toe shape and the unpleasant aroma emitted by the seed pulp. The original name is Hymenaea courbaril.

Despite the unsavory smell, the health benefits of stinking toe is encouraging many people to overlook the disagreeable fragrance and add it to their diet. The following are just some of the reasons to eat Stinking toe.

1. The fruit is rich in sugars and carbohydrates that provide the body with an energy source.

2. It’s high in the iron needed to build red blood cells that distribute oxygen throughout the body.

3. Stinking toe has significant amounts of vitamin A for vision, reproduction, and to bolster the immune system.

4. It’s reputed to be an aphrodisiac.

5. The fruit has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

6. Stinking toe satiates the body, making it popular with those that are seeking to lose weight.

7. The flavor has been likened to powdered sugar and can be eaten raw for a sweet treat.

8. It can promote lactation in nursing mothers.

9. It’s beneficial for gastrointestinal issues.

10. Stinking toe is low in calories.

11. It’s rich in calcium required for strong bones.

12. Stinking toe is rich in antioxidants that help the body neutralize free radicals that cause the signs of aging.

Stinking toe has a variety of other uses. The leaves of the plant have been used as a home remedy for decades to address respiratory conditions ranging from asthma and bronchitis to coughs and sore throats. Blossoms are also used in various ways to treat skin conditions, burns, reduce inflammation, and as an anti-spasmodic. Central American athletes regularly use it to improve performance.

