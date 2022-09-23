12 Things to Know about Miss Universe Jamaica 2022, Toshami Calvin

Toshami Calvin, a Jamaican model and advocate for children, has been crowned Miss Universe Jamaica for 2022 at a ceremony in the Grand Ballroom of the AC Hotel in Kingston on September 3. She received the crown from Miss Universe Jamaica of 2021, Daena Soares. Rachel Silvera, Miss Millennium Paving Stones, was named first runner-up, and Shanique Singh, Miss WiPay Jamaica, was named second runner-up.

As the winner, Calvin will represent Jamaica at the Miss Universe pageant scheduled for early in 2023.

Here are 12 things to know about the new Miss University Jamaica:

Toshami Calvin, 26, was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in Bath, St. Thomas, where she attended St. Thomas Technical High School. She is the cousin of Toni-Ann Singh, who received the title of Miss World in 2019. She earned an associate’s degree and a master’s degree in health studies from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She currently works as a registered behavioral technician providing therapy for children on the autism spectrum. She has cousins with special needs. Her father passed away in 2010. She paid tribute to George Floyd on Instagram on June 2, 2020, and supports the Black Lives Matter movement. She won the title wearing the sash of her sponsor as Miss Giajay Naturals Gift and Body Shop. She was chosen as the New Miss University Jamaica over 19 other finalists. She enjoys swimming, crocheting, and climbing trees. In addition to the Miss Universe Jamaica title, she also won the Best Evening Gown award and tied with Shanique Singh for the Essence of Style award at the September 3rd pageant. She hopes to use her platform as Miss Universe Jamaica to raise awareness for children with special needs and children with autism.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, she discussed being an advocate for children with special needs as Miss Universe Jamaica. She said she wanted to facilitate the provision of services for these children who live in rural areas in Jamaica, particularly in regard to diagnosis so parents can know that their children have real issues. She also wants to help parents learn how to address these issues in dealing with their children.

Photo – Miss Jamaica Universe Facebook