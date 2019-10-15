13 Photos You Can’t Miss From Miami Broward One Carnival 2019

Mascaraders came from far and wide for Miami Broward One Carnival 2019. Now in its 35th year, the weekend of partying began with Panorama on Friday, October 11th, followed by J’ouvert on Saturday, October 12th. Both events led up to the Parade of Bands and Concert held at the Miami Dade Fair and Expo on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The concert included live performances from Jamaican entertainers Stacious, Kiprich, and Christy Delvas.

Did you make it to Miami Broward One Carnival this year? Which costume was your favorite?