21 Stunning Photos from Miami Carnival 2018

The Miami Carnival was held on October 7th, 2018 at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in South Florida. The event celebrated 34 Years of Miami Carnival. Revellers from all over the world competing for the band of the year title masqueraded in costumes celebrating the Caribbean. The parade of masqueraders included 18 bands who showcased the diversity of the Caribbean culture. The Mas Bands included: Dingolay Mas NYC, Ramajay International Mas Miami, Bajan Fuh Eva, Big & Strong Inc./One Island Mas Band, Break Away Kru, LLC, Carnival Republic, Euphoria Production, D-Junction Mas, Fun Generation, Freaks Mas, Fusion Mas, Inc., Generation-X, Island Gems LLC, Party Room Squad, Major Players Inc., Mascots International LLC, Natural Disasters Inc., Party Room Squad, Revel Nation Carnival, Tichapo and Wassi Ones.

Ramajay International Mas won the 2017 Miami Carnival band of the year.

Sheila Boyd won the 2018 Queen of Miami Carnival representing Ramajay Mas International.

Jason Edwards won the 2018 Miami Carnival King representing the band Generation X

The live show performance included: Kes The Band, Patrice Roberts, Shurwayne Winchester, Teddyson John, Dil E Nadan, King Bubba, Peter Ram, Stiffy, Ricardo Drue, Trinidad &Tobago Prison Band, P Goodz, Prime Ethic, Soca Empress J, Scrappy, Rudy Live, Mr. Pearly, Julien Believe, Kiprich, Tara Lynne, Sweet Shells, Imma Haitian 257 and many others.

DJs-DJ Chosen, DJ Spice, DJ Dorenzo, Survivor International, DJ Stichiz, DJ The Party General

Hosted by MC Wassy, Papa Keith (103.5 The Beat), DLife (WBLS/Sirius Radio/FRPTV and Streaming host).

“Special Appearance”- Flo Rida

Here are photo highlights of The Miami Carnival 2018.

