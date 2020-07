Floyd’s Pelican Bar is one of Jamaica’s many wonders. Located on a sandbar off Treasure Beach, it is only accessible by boat which adds to its exclusivity. The clear blue waters around the bar make it an exciting place to visit and enjoy endless views of the Caribbean Sea. Until your next visit to Treasure Beach, experience Floyd’s Pelican Bar through these beautiful pictures.

