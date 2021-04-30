20 Jamaicans Included on Inaugural “Caribbean Women in Tech Top 50 List”

Twenty accomplished Jamaican women have been included on the inaugural list of the Top 50 Caribbean in Tech compiled by SiliconCaribe and announced on Girls in ICT Day, April 22, 2021. The list includes 50 women from 14 countries who work in 24 technology industry sectors. The women were selected by a panel of judges, themselves high achievers in the tech industry, who reviewed the 140 nominations resulting from an open call online. The criteria used to select the Top 50 women were their number of years in tech, their impact, their leadership skills, “firsts,” “game-changing” accomplishments, and technical accomplishment. The judges combined these factors with research and serious deliberations in order to set a high bar for excellence and to send a message to girls and young women in the Caribbean that there are many opportunities in technology for making a career or starting an innovative business.

These are the 20 Jamaican women on the Top 50 List.

In the category of Community Development, Digital Business Leadership in Jamaica

Melissa James, an award-winning diversity expert, thought leader, and businesswoman, President and CEO of The Tech Connection.

In the category of Digital Media in Jamaica

Marguerite Orane, who is dedicated to changing how people live and work, the first Caribbean blogger to turn a blog into a best-selling book.

In the eCommerce, Industry Sector, Jamaica, Online Food Ordering and Delivery

Monique Powell, the founder and CEO of QuickPlate, an e-commerce and logistics provider that is heavily focused on the food delivery space.

In the category of Animation, Industry Sector, Jamaica, Software Development

Lorna Green, Chairman of premier animation firm Reel Rock GSW and a Caribbean tech industry pioneer who founded Digital Transtect, a 26-year-old software firm whose core market is the civil aviation sector and the largest software company in the Caribbean headed by a woman.

In the category of Animation, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Corretta Singer, who was born in Switzerland and raised in Jamaica, a Multi-Award Winning 3D Modeler / Animator and digital artist currently developing creative (Intellectual Properties for the global market.

In the category of Angel & Venture Capital Investing, Digital Business Leadership, Industry Sector, Jamaica, Startup Ecosystem Building

Sandra Glasgow, founder and managing directors of BizTactics Limited, a consulting firm focused on growth-aspiring firms and promoting best-in-class corporate governance in the Caribbean; co-founded of Jamaica’s first Angel Investor Network, FirstAngelsJA, and a Senator who represents Jamaica at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF).

In the category of Cybersecurity, Industry Sector, Internet Governance, Jamaica

Krislin Goulbourne-Harry, founder of the software engineering and web development company EKAPPS, who was born and raised in Jamaica and studied Computer Science and Information Technology at the University of Technology Jamaica, graduating with honors.

In the category of Aeronautical Engineering, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Ayanna Samuels, an Aerospace Engineer, Technology Policy Specialist, Gender Advocate and International Development Professional who has three degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: two M.Sc. degrees in Technology Policy and Aerospace Engineering respectively, and a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology. In 2005, Ayanna became the first Black woman since 1972 to earn an M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from MIT.

In the category of Academia, Industry Sector, Jamaica, Startup Ecosystem Building, Tech Entrepreneurship

Dr. Stacey-Ann Wilson, political scientist, tech enthusiast, and a social entrepreneur focusing on issues relating to political economy, identity and culture, community development, and technology and development; Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus; co-founder of Junksion X Labs (Jamaica) and XLabs North (Canada); strategist for Toronto-based invention startup, Cam-Raw Inc; and technology and business development advisor to Canadian Cannabis startup, Dymes.

In the category of Blockchain, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Emma Todd, CEO of MMH Blockchain Group, which encompasses Data Systems, Consulting, Communication, and Events for emerging technology; Chairwoman for Girls In Tech.

In the category of Digital Business Leadership, Industry Sector, Jamaica, Telecoms

Jacqueline Sutherland, Founder and CEO of Contax360, a leading provider of nearshore and blended delivery services. and serves clients in North America and the Caribbean, delivering customer service, on-line chat, sales and marketing, technical services, and collection support to a wide range of industries.

In the category of Animation, Digital Media, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Kenia Mattis, founder of ListenMi, an award-winning Animation & Design Studio that designs cultural digital content and seeks to inspire social change through immersive storytelling.

In the category of Community Development, EdTech, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Lianne McNaughton, the only Certified-Gallup Strengths Coach and ICAgile Member Organization in Jamaica; COO of One on One Educational Services Limited, an EdTech Company, and founder and executive director of Youth Can Do IT (YCDI), a youth empowerment organization.

In the category of Digital Media, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Kerry-Ann Reid-Brown, a trail-blazer in the Caribbean podcast community; founder of Carry On Friends The Caribbean American Podcast, an award-winning platform for Caribbean Americans.

In the category of Data Science, HealthTech, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Dr. Leanne Metcalfe, Vice President of Enterprise Data and Analytics at Pathway Vet Alliance and a data and analytics expert in both the human and animal health fields.

In the category of Animation, Digital Art, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Oneika Russell, digital and visual artist, who earned a diploma in 2003 from the Edna Manley College of the Visual & Performing Arts, and an MA in Interactive Media from Goldsmiths College, University of London; also has a Ph.D. in Art, with a concentration in Media, Film & Video Art from Kyoto Seika University, Japan.

In the category of Angel & Venture Capital Investing, Community Development, Digital Business Leadership, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Stacey Hines, C-suite Executive, Strategist, Author, Speaker, Executive Coach, and current President of Jamaica’s Technology and Digital Alliance, formerly The Jamaica Computer Society; and only the second female president in the organization’s 45-year history.

In the category of Data Science, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Sue Wright, a forward-thinking IT executive skilled at defining strategy, technical vision and direction; has 15 years’ leadership experience within global corporations and leading-edge start-up firms; co-founder of DB6, BI Brainz Caribbean, Wright Intelligence Services Limited, and Innovative Data Mining and Advanced Analytics Partners (IDMAPs) Limited.

In the category of Geoinformatics, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Valrie Grant, MSc, GISP, a Location Intelligence Entrepreneur focused on sustainable solutions designed to reduce inequality and uplift communities; founder and CEO of GeoTechVision.

In the category of eCommerce, Industry Sector, Jamaica

Vivienne Shakespeare Reynolds, aka Vivacious Vivienne, is a Jamaican Ecommerce Evangelist with over 16 years of experience in planning, leading, and directing strategic initiatives in the areas of E-commerce, Micro Finance, and Retail; Managing Director who in December 2013,launched and grew Jamaica’s largest, and most trusted e-commerce marketplace, CoolMarket.com.

