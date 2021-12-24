2021 Holiday Message From Dr. Karren Dunkley Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Northeast USA Representative

The 2021 holiday season is upon us, and it is a time to amplify actions that demonstrate the universal principles of love, peace, and compassion. Individually and collectively, we continue to weather the unprecedented and unrelenting COVID 19 pandemic. Significantly, many of us have experienced phenomenal successes this year, while some have faced tremendous challenges. As we celebrate the holiday season, we must commit ourselves to forgive quickly, love unconditionally, and esteem others above ourselves.

As people from strong and courageous ancestry, may we activate the principles of Kwanzaa to transform our lives and communities: unity (Umoja); self-determination (Kujichagulia); collective work and responsibility (Ujima); cooperative economics (Ujamaa); purpose (Nia); creativity (Kuumba); and faith (Imani).

The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast United States joins our brothers and sisters across the globe to embrace the meaning of this holiday season.

Let us treasure the time to reflect on the goodness of life and express gratitude for the countless blessings that we have received. I am truly grateful for all the work and sacrifice of Jamaicans in the Diaspora and their significant contributions to Jamaica.

As we enjoy the holiday season, let us also participate in the tradition of giving by remembering those who are less fortunate. Find a moment to give back and assist those in need in whatever way we can. As we engage in helping others, we uplift ourselves and our communities.

The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA looks forward to connecting, communicating, and collaborating with each of you in the new year. Remember to stay safe with your families, attend to mental health needs and take time to brighten this season for yourself and someone else.

Merry Christmas! Happy Kwanzaa! Peace and blessings to you and yours

Dr. Karren Dunkley, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Northeast USA Representative