21 Stunning Photos from Miami Carnival 2021

The Miami Carnival was held on October 10th, 2021 at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in South Florida. After a break in 2020 due to COVID-19 the event had it’s largest attendance in it’s over 35 years of existence. The Carnival organizers put in place preventative measures and rules to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. Revelers from all over the world competing for the 2021 band of the year title masqueraded in costumes celebrating the Caribbean people and culture.

The parade of masqueraders included 18 bands who showcased the diversity of the Caribbean culture. The Mas Bands included: One Island Band, Freaks Mas, Ramajay International, Dingolay Mas, Revel Nation, GenX, Euphoria Production, K-Paya, Savage Mas, Mascots International, DJunction Mas, Party Room Squad / Fusion Mas, Break Awae Kru, Wassi One / Natural Disasters, Collective Mas, Ti-Chapo Mas.

Ramajay International Mas won the 2021 Miami Carnival band of the year. K-PAYA won 2nd place, Euphoria Mas, placed 3rd and Dingolay Mas placed 4th. There was a tie for 5th place between Freaks Mas and Mascots International.

Jessy Schuster won the 2021 Queen of Miami Carnival representing Mas Band, Revel Nation Carnival.

Earl Beckles won the 2021 Miami Carnival King representing Mas Band, Mascots International

The live show performance included: Bunji Garlin, Fayann Lyons and the Viking Band, Ravi B & Karma-3x Chutney Soca Monarch, Dil E Nadan, The A Team Band, Iwer George, Motto, Nadia Baston, Teddyson John & Band, Patrice Roberts, Julien Believe, Asa Banton, Wendy & DJ Judgement, Destra Garcia, Skinny Banton, Jeran Pacasio

Here are photo highlights of The Miami Carnival 2021. See video footage from the 2021 Miami Broward Carnival on our Facebook Page