3 Jamaican Properties Included on List of Top 50 Caribbean Inclusive Resorts

Three all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica are among the Top 50 on a list compiled by the Caribbean Journal magazine. They include The Caves, Sandals Montego Bay, and Excellence Oyster Bay.

Ranked at Number 10, The Caves in Negril has always enjoyed the reputation of being one of the best places to stay when visiting Jamaica. The boutique property features authentic jerk barbeques and the excellent Blackwell Rum Bar. The Caves was a winner of Trip Advisor’s Travelers Choice Award in 2019. Located at Negril’s West End near the limestone cliffs and next to the Negril Lighthouse, the resort features 11 handcrafted cottages made of wood and stone with thatched roofs. There is also a four-bedroom, self-contained luxury villa on offer on the resort’s ten acres of natural volcanic caves and lush tropical flora. Guests can explore the area on winding stone paths through the limestone cliffs and enjoy vistas of palms, sea grape, and dogwood trees growing above the Caribbean Sea. Coral stairways and walkways lead to sundecks with sea-and-sky views and grottos featuring pools of clear water and marine fossils. Snorkelers can enjoy the tropical reef system that abuts the edge of the cliff, and guests can use provided ladders to climb down into the sea, while the more adventurous can jump from various points along the way. The Caves is the ideal sport adults-only spot for romantic getaways and relaxing vacations.

With its nearly 270 rooms, Sandals Montego Bay is ranked at Number 40. This is the first Sandals Resorts location developed and has been the site of extensive renovations over the years as its operators strive to create the perfect, innovative retreat in Montego Bay. The resort has been voted the leading resort accommodation in Jamaica three years in a row by Trip Advisor. Perfect as a destination wedding site, there is a new wedding lounge and bridal suite, plus an overwater chapel providing spectacular ocean views. Also featured are new swim-up honeymoon butler suites with patio or balcony soaking tubs. All of the amenities of Sandals Montego Bay are part of full exchange privileges with free transfers to the sister resort of Sandals Royal Caribbean, including 12 gourmet dining options and an overwater bar. The resort features the biggest exclusive white-sand beach on the island.

Excellence Oyster Bay takes the Number 44 sport. This adults-only all-inclusive resort accommodation is located on a private peninsula outside Falmouth that features turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea and mangrove lagoons. Dining options are excellent, and the daily schedule is packed with activities. The resort offers a combination of Jamaican hospitality, modern luxury, and the natural beauties of Montego Bay. It is located just half an hour from the airport and provides the relaxing escape that vacationers are looking for. Excellence Oyster Bay has received prestigious honors and awards from the travel industry and has been recognized by top travel experts, its guests, and the media for providing a top travel experience.

Photo – Official Facebook Pages for Sandals Montego Bay, The Caves Hotel & Excellence Oyster Bay