4 Jamaican Restaurants Make the Palm Beach Post List of Best Black-Owned Restaurants in County

Four Jamaican restaurants have been included on the list of the best Black-owned restaurants in Palm Beach County compiled by the Palm Beach Post in its 2022 Eats Guide.

Fiwe Caribbean Cuisine was established by Sharon Bedasee, a long-time restaurant owner, in downtown West Palm Beach. The eatery’s focus is a celebration of the wide range of flavors unique to the Caribbean. It features dishes from Jamaican jerk to curries to West Indian roti to mofongo from Puerto Rico. The menu offers many vegetarian choices, and it serves a Caribbean brunch on weekends. The restaurant is committed to providing a “real irie” Caribbean experience as well as to sourcing its fresh ingredients from local farmers’ markets. The venue can also be booked for private events.

The Blue Mountain Coffee House in downtown West Palm Beach is owned by Allison Boettcher. It serves authentic Blue Mountain coffee from Jamaica along with other Jamaican specialties from a menu inspired by Boettcher’s home in St. Andrew Parish in Jamaica. Her home region includes part of the spectacular Blue Mountain range where some of the world’s best coffee is grown.

Sweet’s Sensational Cuisine in Delray Beach is owned and operated by Ivet “Sweet” Henry and Rupert Clarke. It serves classic and traditional Jamaican dishes, including curry goat, brown stew chicken, and ackee and saltfish among its menu items. The venue is open for lunch and dinner, and diners can view an array of daily specials from the handwritten menu on the wall. Ivet “Sweet” Henry pays homage to the food and flavors of her Jamaican homeland in her restaurant, which is a popular stop on the local Taste History Culinary Tour.

The specialty of the Mr. Mack Island Grill in West Palm Beach is Jamaican jerk chicken. The restaurant’s concept stems from a popular food truck known for its excellent jerk chicken. While jerk remains the core of Mr. Mack’s menu, owner Craig McKenzie also offers many other options and specials, which include steamed fish, curry conch, brown stew chicken, and oxtail.