Pluto Shervington, born Leighton Shervington, in Kingston, Jamaica, was a multifaceted reggae musician, engineer, and producer who left an indelible mark on the music world. His unique blend of humor and social commentary, wrapped in catchy reggae rhythms, resonated with audiences worldwide. Pluto was not just a voice; he was a symbol of Jamaican culture and its global influence. His journey from the streets of Kingston to international stages represented the power of reggae to cross-cultural barriers. Still, not many of the younger generation are as familiar as they should be with his work and contributions, and so, here are 5 facts you should know about Pluto Shervington.

Versatility Beyond Singing: Shervington was renowned not only for his soulful voice but also for his skills as a bass guitarist and a recording engineer. He showcased his engineering prowess in Little Roy’s 1974 album “Tafari Earth Uprising”​​. A Unique Storyteller: His 1976 hit “Dat,” which humorously depicted a Rastafarian’s dilemma over buying pork to afford marijuana, reached number 6 in the UK Singles Chart. This song highlighted Pluto’s ability to weave storytelling with cultural themes, making his work both entertaining and thought-provoking​​. The Miami Connection: In the early 1980s, Pluto shifted his base to Miami, Florida, but he kept his musical roots firmly planted in Jamaica. His performances in Miami and periodic returns to Jamaica for concerts illustrated his enduring connection to his homeland​​. Early Influences: His musical journey began with the showband Tomorrow’s Children in the early 1970s. Influenced by artists like Ernie Smith and Tinga Stewart, Shervington embraced the patois style, which became a signature element in his music​​. A Living Legend: Acknowledged for his contribution to Caribbean music, Pluto was honoured with the “Living Legend” award in 2004 at King’s House, Jamaica. This accolade was a testament to his lasting impact on the reggae genre​​.

Pluto Shervington’s journey through music was one that blended humour with cultural commentary, wrapped in the infectious rhythms of reggae. His legacy is not just a collection of songs, but a vibrant chapter in the story of Jamaican music and its global impact. While he may have passed away on January 19, 2024, Pluto’s voice and spirit continue to resonate. His death marks not just a loss for the music world, but also a moment to reflect on the joy and insights his music brought to many. Pluto Shervington’s contributions will forever remain a significant part of Jamaica’s rich musical heritage.