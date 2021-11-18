5 Jamaican Owned Restaurants To Try During Canada’s ByBlacks Restaurant Week

Returning for its Fall edition, ByBlacks Restaurant Week (BRW) is putting Black-owned restaurants across Canada front and centre. From dining establishments, caterers, and food trucks BRW is spotlighting all African, Caribbean and Fusion cuisine at a discounted price.

The pandemic has undoubtedly created a precarious climate for Black restaurateurs and now is the time to show support for Black-owned restaurants.

Take a look at the top 5 Jamaican spots featured in BRW’s fall edition, running from November 15-21, 2021. With takeout options available, all local patrons can conveniently experience the diverse and savory delights of Black Canadian cuisine.

1. Mob Seafood

Mob Seafood – For all the seafood lovers out there, Mob Seafood is an absolute treat for the palate. This woman owned, Brampton-based food truck specializes in seafood plates inspired by the owner’s Jamaican heritage, who also works full-time outside of her food services. One of the signature dishes include the popcorn shrimp poutine – not only a feast for the eyes but a feast for the appetite.

2. Carib 21

Carib 21 – This spot features a fusion of cross-cultural delights. From its jerk chicken poutine to curry goat roti, you can satisfy your cravings at a low price. With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, Carib 21 owner James Gregg knows how to meet the needs of his customers with warmth and cheer.

3. GC Jerk Express

GC Jerk Express – Not only is it a growing franchise across Ontario, GC Jerk is a multipronged eatery to meet the needs of their patrons. GC offers food services via takeout, delivery, catering and its very own food truck, giving clients the opportunity to experience its Caribbean cuisine in ways that are both convenient and accessible. GC’s specialties include the jerk chicken wrap and jerk shrimp and chicken pasta.

4. Judy’s Island Grill

Judy’s Island Grill is a family-owned restaurant chain, with three situated in the US, the Canadian location can be found on Eglinton West in Little Jamaica. This eatery features Jamaican cuisine infused with the authentic taste of the island, some popular dishes include the fried chicken, curry goat, or callaloo.

5. Reggae Cafe

Reggae Cafe – With menu offerings such as Ziggy’s Vegan Lasagna, pan-seared salmon, and We Be Jammin chicken wings, there’s something for everyone at this Jamaican spot. The tasty dishes are further complemented by the reggae vibes and laid-back atmosphere.