5 Questions with Richardo Harvey Candidate for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council – Canada

Richardo Harvey is a Child and Youth Care Practitioner in the Province of Ontario. He works with students, families, communities to develop programs & processes that are sustainable and transforming. Richardo was a member of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) Provincial Communications & Political Action Committee, and the Equity Mentorship Program working to advance the educational needs of the citizenry through lobbying, advocating, policies and motions to Government of Ontario. His community involvement and memberships include:

Toronto Police Services 23 Division Community Policing Liaison Committee

Pass Member of the Mayor of Toronto Community Safety Secretariat

Alumni of City of Toronto’s Youth Cabinet

Treasurer, Human Rights Chair

Political Action Officer of OSSTF Toronto Professional Student Service Personnel bargaining unit

Treasurer of Condominium Cooperation

What is your connection to Jamaica?

Born and raised in Papine Kingston, moved to Marlie Mount Old Harbour St. Catherine then migrated to Toronto Ontario Canada. My earliest memory is going to get mangos and basic school bulla.

Have you been involved in the Jamaica Diaspora Movement or Jamaican related organizations before?

Yes, JFlag Equity For All Jamaica

If elected what will be your main goal in this role for your constituencies?

To Serve and Support.

Many in the Jamaican community abroad don’t know much about the Jamaica Diaspora movement and its goals. What will you do to change this perception and get all Jamaicans in the Diaspora involved?

Community forums, Radio appearances, and Social Media networks and Urban Alliance connections.

Recently there have been some who have expressed concerns about not having a voice and too much government involvement in the new The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council format that is being adopted. Do you have any thoughts on this?

It’s important to have the government’s involvement be lead by the community, faith, NGO’s, private sector, etc. It’s a Democracy lead Council being able to direct polices and acts in relation to its functions and directives not only being advisory in nature.

Is there a cohesive goal for the Jamaican Diaspora that people can rally around?

Indeed, the goal of A Jamaica that is sustainable with Itself and not relying on foreign governments, in many areas. A True Independent Jamaica.

Thanks for your time and all the best in the election. Do you have any closing thoughts?

Vote for Richardo Harvey to be your voice.