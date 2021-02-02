5 Things to Know about Traveling to Jamaica With New COVID-19 Restrictions

Jamaica remains one of the most popular travel destinations for tourists, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone planning on traveling to Jamaica during 2021 should be aware that travel restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safe of the nation’s residents and visitors, effective Jan. 26, 2021.

The nation was one of the first to reopen to visitors in 2020 due to strict safety protocols. The evolving nature of the virus and high infection rates within the U.S. has resulted in new restrictions being enacted and the following are five things everyone needs to know before traveling to Jamaica.

U.S. Government, State Dept. and CDC

The U.S. government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages travelers to reconsider traveling to Jamaica. Tourists insisting on doing so should take every possible precaution including wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing/use of hand sanitizer, and monitoring their health and how they feel while in the country.

Negative COVID-19 PCR/Antigen Test

Anyone over the age of 12 from Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, and the U.S. must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test prior to check-in or boarding a flight to Jamaica. The test must be taken 10 days or less prior to arrival in Jamaica and the test must be given by a medical laboratory with a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) registration of ISO 15189 certification for the highest level of efficacy. U.S. travelers must also test negative within 72 hours of returning home as per CDC requirements.

Resilient Corridors

Two resilient corridors have been established in Jamaica to conduct tourism for visitors. Both corridors are approved by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Vendors and providers within the corridors have been inspected, are compliant with protocols, and have been trained in protective processes and equipment.

Deals and Discounts

Ample savings opportunities are available to those traveling to Jamaica. A variety of hotels and resorts are offering savings – sometimes up to 70 percent off on accommodations – along with special deals when booking their stays for particular times of the year.

Consult a Travel Advisor

Travel to Jamaica is a much easier process when consulting with a travel advisor and it’s an absolute necessity during the pandemic. It’s the business of a travel advisor to know if new travel restrictions or requirements are put in place and they can provide information on how to meet those conditions. The experts can also provide assistance in the event of changes and unanticipated events.

