5 Things You Did Not Know About Dancehall Artist Shenseea

We recently caught up with Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea. She was born Chinsea Lee in Jamaica on October 1, 1996. Coming from Korean and Jamaican heritage, Shenseea spent her childhood in St. Mary. Until she signed with Romeich Entertainment, she worked as a promo girl. Shenseea appeared on a side stage at 2015’s staging of Reggae Sumfest and also remixed the song “Loodi” by Vybz Kartel. She performed on the main stage at Sumfest in 2017 as her popularity increased while she was on a world tour. She was selected by the telecom company Flow for corporate sponsorship and represented Pepsi-Cola Jamaica in the firm’s ginger-flavored soda in Jamaica Shenseea won the Young Hot and Hype Artiste, Break Out Celebrity, and Collaboration of the Year for the song “Loodi” in 2016 with Vybz Kartel. This is her most successful recording to date. In addition to dancehall, Shenseea has also displayed her freestyling skills as a rap artist. She partnered with Sean Paul on the single “Rolling” in 2017 and also performed on a leg of his 2017 European tour. Shenseea has also worked with Tommy Lee and was featured on the 2018 album “liberation” by Christina Aguilera in the song “Right Moves.” In 2019, after signing with Interscope records, Shenseea released a new hip-hop/dancehall track that featured the American artist Tyga. The track, “Blessed,” has had 10.5 million views on YouTube to date.

Q: Seven days, six-night, all-expense paid, my vacation destination is…

A: Thailand

Q: Happiest childhood memory is…

A: Going on pimento walks with my grandmother in St Elizabeth

Q: Growing up my hero was…

A: What I aspired to be

Q: A movie I never get tired of watching is…

A: Apocalypto

Q: Finish the following sentence “If I was not an entertainer I would be…

A: A Police Officer