6 Benefits of Boiled Green Bananas

Bananas are an ancient fruit with the first written reference dating to 600 BC. They’re most commonly consumed raw, but few know about the benefits of boiled green bananas outside of Caribbean nations.

Boiled green bananas are high in fiber, low in calories, and often served as an alternative to potatoes. Packed with more than a dozen vitamins and minerals, they have a variety of natural attributes in their green state that can aid the body in multiple ways.

Antioxidants

Free radicals enter the body through exposure to the sun, chemicals, x-rays, ozone, and even radiation from air travel. Free radicals damage the body at the cellular level and contribute to the signs of aging. Green bananas are rich in antioxidants.

Blood Pressure

The high potassium content in bananas is beneficial for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Uncontrolled blood pressure can lead to heart disease.

Cholesterol

Boiled green bananas are a good choice for reducing cholesterol and “bad” fats in the bloodstream. Research is ongoing as to the type of banana that produce the best results.

Diabetes

Carbohydrates are essentially sugars that the body converts into a fuel source to power everyday activities. People with diabetes must use care in the amount of carbs they consume. Green bananas contain complex carbohydrates that break down slowly, won’t spike blood glucose levels, and make people feel fuller longer – which can be beneficial for weight loss. Green bananas have a lower sugar content than yellow bananas.

Gluten Free

Green bananas are gluten free, making them a good choice for those with celiac disease, people with a sensitivity to gluten, and those with IBS as they have anti-inflammatory properties.

Gut Health

A healthy immune system is governed by “good” bacteria in the digestive tract. Immune function can be improved with the prebiotics and probiotics found in boiled green bananas. They’re also beneficial for those with stomach ulcers and they’re high in fiber that promotes bowel regularity

