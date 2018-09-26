7 Photos from Houston JerkFest 2018

Houston, Texas got a taste of Caribbean culture at the Houston JerkFest 2018. The festival was held on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at India House and featured Caribbean food, a jerk cook-off, live music, and fine arts and crafts booths. Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, and Afro Beats artists performed, including Jamaica’s Wayne Wonder. Chef Kamal of Kamal Paradise Kitchen was selected as the winner of the Houston JerkFest 2018 Jerk Cook-Off. Check out 7 photos from the festival below.

Did you have a chance to attend? What was your favorite part?