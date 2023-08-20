9 Health Benefits of Jamaican Grapes You Should Know

In the past, it was believed that grapes could not be grown for commercial purposes in Jamaica because the crop requires optimal amounts of sun and cooling along with chiefly dry conditions. However, commercial cultivation of grapes has succeeded in Hellshire, St. Catherine and parts of St. Thomas. Grapes can also be grown by household gardeners in Jamaica who can then enjoy the many health benefits of this tasty and useful crop.

Queen of Fruits

Grapes have been grown by many different cultures for centuries and have been labeled the “Queen of Fruits.” Grapes have long been recognized as some of the world’s most nutritional and medicinal foods useful for regulating blood pressure, maintaining smooth skin, and mitigating the aging process. Grapes contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and as they have a high water content, they also work to maintain hydration.

Grapes Regulate Insulin

Grapes have benefits for diabetics because they are slowly digested and absorbed by the human body, which causes blood sugar levels to rise less and more slowly. Studies have indicated that dark-colored grapes in particular are loaded with antioxidant molecules, which can regulate insulin. Grapes also have polyphenols like Resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are believed to reduce hyperglycemia.

Grapes Maintain Healthy Skin

Because they are loaded with antioxidants, grapes are known for improving the elasticity of the skin. They also enhance blood circulation, which contributes to the healthy and anti-aging appearance of skin. Resveratrol is an antioxidant that helps mitigate the stresses that impact skin cells. Researchers have also noted the promise of this antioxidant in fighting skin diseases.

Grapes Slow the Signs of Aging

Grapes are associated with slowing the signs of aging and may have a positive effect on general health and even lifespan. A study exploring the nutrients of Resveratrol in wine and grapes, as well as grape extracts, showed these ingredients could reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots on the skin, and other signs of aging.

Grapes Encourage Hair Growth

Grapes are known to prevent hair loss and even to promote the growth and volume of hair. Again, the Resveratrol found in grapes is cited as a treatment for hair loss. Additionally, grape seed oil contains linoleic acid, which helps to stimulate blood flow and encourage hair loss. It also impacts the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) production, a major factor for hair loss in men, and adds moisture to counteract dryness and split ends, and treat dandruff and other conditions arising from dry and flaky scalp.

Grapes Reduce the Risk of Chronic Diseases

Researchers at Georgetown University cite evidence that links eating grapes with a reduced risk of chronic disease, including some types of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The Resveratrol that occurs naturally in red grapes showed some protective antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects.

Grapes May Reduce Cancer Risk

The American Institute for Cancer Research reported that the Resveratrol in grapes combined with the various phyto compounds in groups indicates grapes have a role to play in dietary methods for reducing the risk of getting cancer.

Grapes Protect Skin From Ultraviolet Rays

Grapes offer protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays that can damage the skin. Dermatology researchers at the University of Alabama say the antioxidants in grapes could help to protect the skin from ultraviolet radiation in healthy adults. The research involved adults consuming powder made of freeze-dried grapes, which had positive implications for stopping skin damage.

Grapes Help With Brain Function and Cognition

An experiment featuring healthy young adults who supplemented their diet with purple grape juice found that the phenolic compounds in grapes were associated with helping human brain function and mood improvement.

Grapes Are Beneficial to the Heart

The compounds and antioxidants found in grapes have been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels. This can provide benefits to the heart. Researchers found that grapes and grape juice have strong protective and anti-inflammatory effects on the hearts of adults.

Photo – Deposit Photos