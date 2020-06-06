Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese Recipe - Jamaicans.com

Macaroni and cheese is a favorite dish around the world, and it is a particular favorite in the Caribbean. Jamaican cooks put their own special spin on the recipe for this well-loved comfort food. Easy to make and bursting with flavor, the following recipe represents one version of the island staple. Can be served as a main dish or as a die to complement other foods.

Ingredients

8 Ounces elbow macaroni

1 Onion, diced

1 Teaspoon kosher salt

1 Teaspoon pepper

3 Eggs

1 Cup half-and-half

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 Cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 Green Scotch Bonnet pepper (Decorative)

1 Red Bell pepper (Decorative)

Cooking spray

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring water to boil in a saucepan. Dice the onion. Once the water boils, add the diced onion, salt, and pepper together with the macaroni. Cook until the macaroni is done, following instructions on the package for best results. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, Dijon mustard, and Worchestershire sauce until well blended. Thoroughly drain the cooked macaroni and onion mixture. Add the shredded cheese, macaroni, and onion mixture to the sauce in the large bowl. Stir until all ingredients are combined. Pour mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake in center of the oven for 20 minutes Remove from oven and press 1 whole green scotch bonnet pepper into the center of the dish. Bell peppers can be diced and spread over the top of the macaroni mixture. Return to oven and bake 15 minutes more. Remove from oven and serve.

Photo Source: 123rf