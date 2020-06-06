Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese Recipe - Jamaicans.com

Macaroni and cheese is a favorite dish around the world, and it is a particular favorite in the Caribbean. Jamaican cooks put their own special spin on the recipe for this well-loved comfort food. Easy to make and bursting with flavor, the following recipe represents one version of the island staple. Can be served as a main dish or as a die to complement other foods.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces elbow macaroni
- 1 Onion, diced
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon pepper
- 3 Eggs
- 1 Cup half-and-half
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 Green Scotch Bonnet pepper (Decorative)
- 1 Red Bell pepper (Decorative)
- Cooking spray
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Bring water to boil in a saucepan.
- Dice the onion.
- Once the water boils, add the diced onion, salt, and pepper together with the macaroni. Cook until the macaroni is done, following instructions on the package for best results.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, Dijon mustard, and Worchestershire sauce until well blended.
- Thoroughly drain the cooked macaroni and onion mixture.
- Add the shredded cheese, macaroni, and onion mixture to the sauce in the large bowl. Stir until all ingredients are combined.
- Pour mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish that has been coated with cooking spray.
- Bake in center of the oven for 20 minutes
- Remove from oven and press 1 whole green scotch bonnet pepper into the center of the dish. Bell peppers can be diced and spread over the top of the macaroni mixture.
- Return to oven and bake 15 minutes more.
- Remove from oven and serve.
Photo Source: 123rf