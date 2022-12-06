9 Things to Know about Miss Jamaica World 2022 Shanique Singh

Shanique Singh, 25, was crowned Miss Jamaica World 2022 on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston. She received the crown from Khalia Hall, Miss Jamaica World of 2021. Singh was previously crowned Miss Howard Johnson Reality. The first runner-up was Lineisha Davis, and the second runner-up was Tahje Bennett.

Before being crowned, Singh turned in an impressive performance, winning two fast-track events. She won the Serengeti Talent Fast Track Event with her performance of a traditional Indian dance. She also won the Fort Clarence Beach Beauty Event. The date and location of the 71st Miss World Grand Coronation have yet to be announced.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness offered his congratulations to Singh via Twitter, posting, “I wish you a successful and inspiring reign. Congratulations also to the other brilliant and talented Jamaicans who competed for the crown.” At the end of his message, Prime Minister Holness called for the crown of Miss World to be returned to Jamaica, which has seen four Jamaicans win the title overall. Jamaica last won the Miss World competition in 2019 when Toni-Ann Singh received the crown. She was the longest-reigning Miss World in the history of the pageant as she was crowned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the 70th staging of the competition.

So, who is Shanique Singh? Here are nine things to know about the new Miss Jamaica World.

Shanique Singh is from Old Harbour in St. Catherine. She attended Marlie Mount Primary School and graduated from Ardenne High School. She is a student at the University of the West Indies, studying medicine and surgery and planning to become an obstetrician-gynecologist. After winning the title of Miss Jamaica World Talent in 2016, Singh, who is of Afro-Indian ethnicity, competed at a cultural competition in Trinidad where she was chosen by the National Council of Indian Culture to represent Jamaica at the Divali Nagar Competition, a yearly event staged to promote Indian culture in the region. Singh’s early role model was Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World, whom she admired because, in addition to being beautiful, she was could hold her own in the male-dominated area of Jamaican politics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh became a frontline worker, serving those in need in Old Harbour while others were self-isolating and social-distancing. For some two months, she delivered care packages to those in need through the Police Youth Club with her cousins. Singh has always given of her time by volunteering in community-based organizations, such as the Old Harbour Branch Library, Old Harbour Early Childhood Institution, the Siri Medical and Dental Centre, and the Yadel Girls Home in Bannister, Old Harbour. Singh’s hobbies include singing and “going out.” She loves dressing up and dining out, as well as going to the beach, even though she can’t swim. The 2022 pageant was Singh’s second attempt at competing for the Miss Jamaica World title. Singh finished in third place at the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant in the summer of 2022.

Photo – Shanique Singh