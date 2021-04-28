A Conversation with Jamaican-American Woman’s Wellness Entrepreneur, Olanikee Osibowale

Olanikee Osibowale is a spiritually led woman, guided by her ancestors, and owner of two powerful brands, Goddess Detox and SelfishBabe. Goddess Detox is her multi-million dollar spiritual woman wellness brand. SelfishBabe is her personal development and lifestyle brand where she teaches spiritual self-love practices to women globally. She chooses to focus on herself more often in her life and wants other women to do the same, hence the name SelfishBabe. It’s okay to be selfish, is one of her mottos. She believes that when women choose themselves first and are happy, everyone else in their lives will benefit. When she is not busy encouraging the 186,000 plus women through her free self-love app SelfishBabe, she partakes in self-care activities such as watching anime, taking spiritual herbal baths, traveling, and being out in nature. Her app SelfishBabe, today, is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Can you tell me the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career and what are the main lessons and takeaways from that story?

Okay, for me, there are multiple stories. When I first started Goddess Detox, I knew I had a good product but didn’t know what a great product I had. I’ve had women tell me stories about life-changing experiences. For example, I had one woman who used three rounds of the Goddess Detox and was able to get pregnant. There have been multiple stories from so many women. They all taught me how amazing my products were. For me, it is such a holistic alternative to what some women are being prescribed. I’m not bashing traditional medicine or anything because I still get my yearly OB/Gyn exams. Still, my products teach us that we have an alternative and how to use herbal medicine by incorporating it into what we already have. My products are fabulous, amazing, and unique.

Okay, what is the biggest mistake you learned when first starting your business?

Not managing my finances. I would be paid through PayPal from people and would use that money daily. I didn’t take into account what was coming in and what was going out. I had to file taxes in 2017 and ended up owing $24,000. I did not have that! Now I have a business partner, CFO, who now handles all of my accounting. I was able to get on a payment plan with the IRS and pay it off. Huge learning lesson in having to save money for taxes. I then switched my company from an LLC to an S Corp. We now have money set aside for taxes. Huge learning lesson. As I continue to grow and expand, I am doing much better with my money management.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing to make a more significant impact on the world?

The work that I do focuses on is—women’s spiritual work. I’m a very spiritual woman and practice traditional African religion/spirituality. I honor my ancestors. I talk about the womb, and I talk about the energy that works in this world and understanding that we can shift our reality to what we want it to be. The products that I sell are mainly herbal products. I believe that the herbs have spirits in them and that we can speak to the herbs and guide that energy for whatever we are using it for—body, womb, etc. Women’s work allows us to come back to ourselves and show us that we have the power to shift our reality as mothers of the world. Women are in their divine place and divine right. And once we understand that, then the rest of the world can continue to thrive. We are shifting from a patriarchal society. Once we realize this and women put themselves first, we can understand and empower ourselves to use our power. That is what the detox does when we speak our intentions and words and tap into our vaginas and yoni because they have their energy. When women begin to understand that and embody that, they talk and walk differently. They make better choices for themselves. I’m not saying that when this happens, other people don’t benefit. We need to put ourselves first because we’ve been taught to put others in front of us. Through my work with Goddess Detox, I feel it helps women remember their power.

It helps women sit in their divine place. Once we understand that, the rest of the world begins to thrive. Also, my products have helped women immensely with many ailments that they’ve gone through with their womb and vagina in terms of physical. Painful cramps, throwing up, etc., during periods. My products have helped women, especially The Goddess Vaginal Detox and Queens Vaginal Steaming set. I have had women say that they don’t have cramps anymore after having such bad, debilitating cramping. They are gaining self-esteem. This is why I believe that my products are helping to change women and the world. I like to say that I have miracle and life-changing products.

What are the five things that you wish someone would have told you before you started your business?

Get an accountant. Research and make sure that your company and products are certified in the correct areas. For example, in Canada, you need a license to sell natural health products. I didn’t know that, and the information would have been helpful when I created my company. Make sure that everything you do, trademark it. I would have liked someone to help me structure a team and known what an organizational chart looks like. For example, where you see the company growing in three years. Someone to help me with who are the ppl you want to hire and why? Having a good PR person and understanding positive press, and getting the word out about what you are doing. It makes your business look more legit and credible.

What’s your connection to Jamaica, and where do you live currently?

My connection to Jamaica started with my mom. My mom was born in Jamaica and moved to the US when she was 18. My mom’s whole side of the family was born in Jamaica. When I was a child, I would visit Jamaica and stay with my Aunt and Grandma.

There were always bits and pieces of Jamaican culture in my household like ackee and saltfish, the reggae my mom listened to, or the events she would go to. Still, it wasn’t until I was 17 wanted to explore my Jamaican heritage on a deeper level.

I began listening to Dancehall and Reggae and enjoyed artists like Movado, Vybz Kartel, and Vanessa Bling. I even attended the Best of the Best Concert in South Florida, a big Jamaica concert. When I was 19/20, I went to visit Jamaica after a while of not visiting.

So primarily, my connection to Jamaica is in my blood, but now it’s also in my heart. I am now based in Atlanta, Georgia.

