Embark on an extraordinary journey through Toronto’s cultural tapestry with these five captivating events in June 2024.

From the mesmerizing Luminato Festival, celebrating art and creativity, to the soul-stirring “Aportia Chryptych” opera honouring Portia White, each event offers a unique blend of talent and storytelling. Dive into the emotional odyssey of “I Need to Know My Father” or groove to the electrifying beats of the Tina Turner musical. And don’t miss Grammy-winner Shaggy’s unforgettable performance at Sobeys Stadium, promising an explosion of Caribbean rhythms.

Toronto awaits with a kaleidoscope of experiences, inviting you to immerse yourself in its vibrant cultural landscape.

June 5th-16th | Luminato Festival

Location : Various locations in Toronto

Embark on a mesmerizing journey of art, culture, and creativity at the Luminato Festival from June 5 to 16, 2024. This immersive multi-art festival showcases a diverse lineup of performances, exhibitions, and interactive experiences, bringing together local and international talent to illuminate Toronto’s cultural landscape in a celebration of innovation and inspiration.

June 14th-15th | Aportia Chryptych: A Black Opera For Portia White

Location : Canadian Opera Company Theatre

Aportia Chryptych: A Black Opera For Portia White celebrates the life and legacy of renowned Canadian soprano Portia White. Through a series of vignettes, the opera portrays White’s journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim, highlighting her struggles, triumphs, and enduring impact on the world of music.

June 15th – 23rd | I Need To Know My Father

Location : Jamaican Canadian Centre

“I Need To Know My Father” delves into the emotional journey of Maria, who embarks on a quest to uncover her father’s identity. As she navigates family secrets and personal revelations, Maria grapples with love, loss, and the complexities of identity, culminating in a poignant exploration of self-discovery and acceptance.

June 18th | The Tina Turner Musical

Location : CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Experience the electrifying journey of Tina Turner, from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Through powerful vocals and dynamic performances, this musical chronicles Tina’s resilience, triumphs, and iconic hits, offering an unforgettable celebration of her legendary career.

June 29th | Shaggy Live at Sobeys Stadium

Location : Sobeys Stadium, North York

Get ready for a night of Caribbean vibes and infectious rhythms as Grammy-winning artist Shaggy takes the stage at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on Saturday, June 29, 2024. From chart-topping hits to classic reggae anthems, Shaggy promises an unforgettable concert experience that will have the crowd dancing all night long.