A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In Atlanta in June 2024

June is one of the busiest months on the social calendar in Atlanta, with a full roster of events from old boy association fundraisers to banquets, picnics and festivals. Here is a list of some of the best events for Jamaicans in Atlanta this month.

June 1st | Summer in the Park 2024

Location : Rhodes Jordan Park, Lawrenceville

The Kingston College Old Boys Association of Georgia kicks off the month with its annual family fun day and picnic at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. This event will feature DJ Gregory from Jamm-X.

Refreshments, such as jerk chicken, Escovitch snapper, jerk pork, and curry shrimp will be on sale.

June 8th | COBA Atlanta 10th Annual Golf Classic

Location : Browns Mill Golf Club, Atlanta

The Calabar Old Boys Association will hold their annual golf tournament fundraiser in aid of Calabar High School in Kingston, Jamaica.

June 8th | SAOGA 2024 Cocktails & Tea Fundraiser

Location : Chateau Elan Golf Club, Braselton

The St. Andrews’ Old Girls Association of Georgia will have their elegant Bridgerton themed Cocktails and Tea annual fundraiser at the Chateau Elan in Brazelton.

June 15th | Garden Soiree : A Royal Affair Fundraiser

Location : Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park

The Integrity Children’s Fund presents its annual fundraiser under the theme ‘Out of Many, One People’. An Evening of Elegance, Music, and Great Company’ at the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park.

June 16th | Atlanta Caribbean Family Funday

Location : City of Lithonia Ampitheatre

Mikey Sparkles presents the Atlanta Caribbean Family Fun Day at the City of Lithonia Ampitheatre with live performances from Richie Stephens and Mikey Spice, back by the Swatt Band.

The entire family is invited. We are celebrating fathers, family, Caribbean culture, and great music. See you there!

June 19th | City of Jonesboro Juneteenth Celebration

Location : Lee Street Park and Garden

Let’s come together to honor and celebrate Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Enjoy a day filled with community, culture, and unity.

June 21st-23rd | Clarendon College Annual Ball & Picnic

Location : Various locations

The Clarendon College Past Students Association, Atlanta Chapter, will host its annual fundraiser event. Over the course of three days, attendees will participate in a meet and greet on June 21st at Mama’s Paradise Lounge, a ball on June 22nd at the Marriott Atlanta, and a family picnic on June 23rd at Shorty Howell Park.

June 22nd | 6th Annual Captains of Industry Gala

Location : Four Seasons Atlanta, Atlanta

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation presents its sixth annual Captains of Industry Banquet in support of youth arts education scholarships for high school and college students.

The highly anticipated fundraising gala weds the vitality, culture, and elegance of the Caribbean with the excellence displayed across the diaspora. All proceeds benefit the foundation’s programs and offer grants and scholarships to deserving students.

June 28th-30th | The 2024 Caribbean Film Festival

Location : The Atrium Performing Arts Center, Stone Mountain

To celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month in Georgia, the Queen’s Alumnae Atlanta have partnered with the Caribbean Film Festival for an opening night Red Carpet Presentation on June 28th at the Atrium Performing Arts Center where four films will be screened. The festival continues on the 29th with the screening of several more films at Ours Studios in Decatur.