New York City is renowned for its bustling and vibrant cultural scene with a tapestry of events catering to various interests. From the electrifying Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour at Madison Square Garden to the inspiring Dance Theatre of Harlem performances at New York City Center, the month is packed with artistic expressions that will leave you in awe. Join philanthropic endeavors at the Team Jamaica Bickle 4th Annual Labor of Love Luncheon and groove to the timeless hits of Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall. Wrap up the month with laughter as Jim Gaffigan’s Barely Alive Tour hits the Beacon Theatre. Let’s dive into the exciting lineup of events awaiting you in the city that never sleeps!
April 5
April 5-6; 8-9 : Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour
Madison Square Garden
4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001
Showtime 7:30 pm
American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will bring the GUTS World Tour to The Garden in New York City, with special guest The Breeders. The GUTS World Tour is the ongoing second concert tour by the pop singer and actress in support of her second studio album, which has garnered widespread acclaim and solidified her status as a rising rock star.
April 11
April 11-14: Dance Theatre of Harlem
New York City Center
131 W 55th Street, (bet. 6th & 7th Aves) New York, NY 10019
Thursday + Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Friday 6:30 p.m. (Gala Performance)
Sunday 3:00 p.m.
In an inspiring 55th Anniversary Season that celebrates both newly named Artistic Director Robert Garland and the 90th birthday of the Company’s legendary founder Arthur Mitchell, Dance Theatre of Harlem reaffirms that the future of ballet is in Harlem. Honoring Mitchell’s legacy and ushering in the next generation of his vision, this festival-style weekend of performances features audience favorites and new repertory alike. Back by popular demand are William Forsythe’s Blake Works IV (The Barre Project), and, for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Robert Garland’s Return, a “witty fusion of ballet technique and street gait” (The New York Times) set to the music of James Brown and Aretha Franklin. New works include the NY premiere of Robert Bondara‘s Take Me With You, a contemporary pas de deux set to the music of Radiohead, and the Company debut of George Balanchine’s Pas de Dix, a classical delight for 10 dancers.
April 14
Team Jamaica Bickle 4th Annual Labor of Love Luncheon
Crest Hollow Country Club
8325 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797
11:30 a.m.
Team Jamaica Bickle, (TJB) Inc., a philanthropic organization based in Jamaica, Queens, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. TJB is renowned for providing hospitality services to Jamaican and Caribbean athletes during the prestigious Penn Relays Carnival held at Franklin Field Stadium, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. As part of their fundraising efforts, they’re hosting the “Labor of Love Luncheon – Black Tie & Sneakers Gala at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, Long Island. This event promises to be a blend of elegance and comfort, where attendees can don their finest attire while keeping their sneakers on—a delightful fusion of style and practicality.
April 17
April 17-21: Manilow: Live In New York City
Radio City Music Hall
1260 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10020
Wed-Fri 7:30 p.m.
Sat 8:00 p.m.
Sun 7:30 p.m.
Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has announced five New York City concerts. The multi-award-winning performer, actor, and acclaimed music producer will kick off the five-night concert series at the city’s iconic entertainment venue, Radio City Music Hall. Fans can look forward to a fully-packed setlist complete with Manilow’s sensational hits, such as “Can’t Smile Without You,” “Mandy,” “Could It Be Magic,” and plenty more from his 31-album repertoire. Manilow is notably one of the best-selling singer-songwriters of the 20th century with over 85 million records sold worldwide.
April 25
April 25-28 – Jim Gaffigan Barely Alive Tour
Beacon Theatre
2124 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Thursday + Friday 8:00 p.m.
Saturday 5:00 p.m. + 8:00 p.m.
Sunday 4:00 p.m. + 7:00 p.m.
Get ready to embark on a hilarious journey into the comedic mind of the one and only Jim Gaffigan, currently on his “Barely Alive” tour. From his hilarious observations on everyday life to his endearing self-deprecating humor, Jim’s comedic genius knows no bounds. Whether it’s his relatable take on parenting, food or modern life, Jim’s comedic prowess will have you laughing out loud and nodding in agreement.
