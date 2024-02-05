A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In South Florida In February 2024

In February 2024, South Florida will come alive with a diverse range of cultural and entertainment offerings that will appeal to people from Jamaica and the Caribbean. From the Reggae Genealogy event, where Island SPACE Caribbean Museum delves into the dynamic origins and influence of Jamaican music, to the Moss Center’s showcase of Samora Joy, a rising jazz sensation with her Grammy award-winning album “Linger Awhile,” the month promises unforgettable experiences. The Afro-Carib Festival will merge Black History with Reggae, featuring performances by Fireboy DML and Kabaka Pyramid, among others. Meanwhile, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will transform the streets with visual, performing, and culinary arts, drawing crowds from far and wide. And don’t miss the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, a star-studded event benefiting the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, where top culinary talents will showcase their skills. Check the details below for dates and times of these not-to-be-missed events!

February 10

Reggae Genealogy

Reggae Genealogy Presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, this multicultural experience explores, in vibrant imagery, richly informative detail and pulsating sound, the dynamic origins, evolution and influence of Jamaican music. 3p to 9p

February 17

Samora Joy at the Moss Center

With her Grammy award-winning and chart-topping album, “Linger Awhile”, 23-year-old Samara Joy makes her case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next jazz singing sensation. Her voice, rich and velvety yet precociously refined, has already earned her fans like Anita Baker and Regina King and generated appearances on the TODAY Show, The Tonight Show w/Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and more. 8p to 10p

Afro Carib Festival

The Afro-Carib Festival is a fusion of cultures through music and food. It is where Black History meets Reggae and a grand celebration of the diversity in the African Diaspora. Performers scheduled are Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Fireboy DML, Grammy Reggae Star Kabaka Pymarid, Tony Rebel, Nadine Sutherland, Kenny Haiti, David Lucca, Yung Wylin’ and more.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

One of the largest outdoor arts festivals in the nation. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival features a variety of visual, performing and culinary arts experiences. The Arts Festival attracts tens of thousands of people to the winding streets of Coconut Grove each Presidents’ Day weekend.

February 22-25

SoBE Food & Wine Festival

Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities. All net proceeds from the Festival benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Multiple events multiple times check website for details.