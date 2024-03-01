A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In South Florida In March 2024

Experience the vibrant culture of South Florida with a series of exciting events in March. Jazz in the Gardens, a renowned music festival at Hard Rock Stadium, showcases jazz, reggae, R&B, and gospel music, featuring both global stars and local talent. Calle Ocho, the largest Hispanic festival in the U.S., transforms Little Havana into a lively celebration spanning 15 blocks. Rhythms of Africa at the Miramar Cultural Center honors the strength of women with live music from Africa and its diaspora, including special guests and a tribute to the late Michael “Ibo” Cooper. The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) Women’s Empowerment Conference highlights the achievements of Jamaican women, featuring inspiring speakers such as Dr. Camelia Lawrence, Tessanne Chin, Cindy Breakspeare, and Sara Misir. Finally, the Ultra Music Festival in Downtown Miami, part of Miami Music Week, electrifies Bayfront Park with a lineup of EDM favorites and exciting newcomers. Check the details below for dates and times of these not-to-be-missed events!

March 9 & 10

Jazz in the Gardens – The Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for its 17th annual edition. Regarded as one of the most important live jazz and R&B events in the world, Jazz in the Gardens celebrates the diversity, music and art of Black culture with some of the biggest names in jazz, R&B, and gospel as well as local, homegrown acts.

March 10

Calle Ocho – Spanning 15 city blocks in the heart of Little Havana, the Calle Ocho Music Festival is the largest street festival in Miami – and the largest Hispanic festival in the United States – it draws about one million attendees year after year.

March 16

Rhythms of Africa – The 11th Anniversary of Rhythms of Africa “Strength of a Woman” includes live music from Africa and its derivative nations. With TONS of special guests! Rhythms of Africa 2024 spotlights iconic female musicians’ resilience, power, and grace. Celebrating Strength with Etana, Alison Hinds, Dwisdom, Prilly Hamilton, and joined by Miramar High School students and the Rhythms of Africa Band, led by former Third World drummer Willie Stewart. There will be a heartfelt tribute to the late Michael “Ibo” Cooper, co-founder of Third World band.

March 23

JWOF – Women’s Empowerment Conference – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) Women’s Empowerment Conference is designed to inspire, empower, and celebrate the achievements of omen, with a special focus on the contributions of Jamaican women.

This year’s conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Dr. Camelia Lawrence, Tessanne Chin, Cindy Breakspeare, and Sara Misir, who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields. Celebrating its 11th year, JWOF continues to make significant strides in community outreach, education, and mentorship.

March 22-24

Ultra Music Festival – The main event of the annual Miami Music Week, this year’s edition will once again take over Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, cementing the destination’s place as America’s epicenter of electronic dance music (EDM). Ultra favorites such as Calvin Harris, who haven’t appeared in years will be back to thrill the audience. The 2024 lineup also includes Ultra debuts from contemporary acts like Peggy Gou and SVDDEN DEATH as well as headliners festival regulars know and love.